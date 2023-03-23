/

Gallery: Emeryville Ravaged by Recent Storm

1 min read
2

Dozens of fallen trees could be seen scattered around Emeryville as a result of Tuesday’s storm. The storm saw “cyclonic” level winds of over 80 MPH in parts of the Bay Area.

The area that took the biggest beating was likely The Emeryville Marina with estimates as much as as thirty trees that succumbed to the winds.

Residents captured the carnage around the city in some dramatic photos that they have shared with our publication.

A fallen tree along the Emeryville Marina pathway crushed a park bench (Photo: Ariaz Biederwolf).
The fallen tree on Vallejo street snapped a utility pole causing a lengthy power outage in the area (Photo: @golden_gate_oakland via Instagram).

The utility pole (Photo: Anh Le)

A fallen tree along the Greenway (Photo: Lauren Morgan via Instagram).
The recently opened Davenport Kid’s Park has had three of its four trees damaged or destroyed by recent storms.
The Public Storage on Shellmound was damaged by a fallen tree (Photo: Marcel Baarsch).
ADVERTISEMENT

“oaklandish-tees-square-ad”
A fallen tree in the Pak ‘n Save parking lot (Photo: Bernie Arias)
A fallen tree damaged a car near Doyle-Hollis Park (Photo: @Hernberferd via Instagram)

There was a moderate level of property damage including a public bench, at least two vehicles and the Public Storage building on Shellmound. Despite the number of fallen trees, no injuries were reported within Emeryville according to The Emeryville Police (five deaths were throughout the Bay Area).

“Things have settled down a bit,” said Emeryville Police Captain Oliver Collins assessing the damage two days later. “But gutters and streets are packed with debris and crews are still working to clear them.”

Regional crews won’t have long though as yet another storm is anticipated next week in what has been one of the most ferocious winters on record.

Feature Image: Debbie Ariaz Biederwolf

Rob Arias

is a third generation Californian and East Bay native who lived in Emeryville from 2003 to 2021. Rob founded The E'ville Eye in 2011 after being robbed at gunpoint and lamenting the lack of local news coverage. Rob's "day job" is as a creative professional.

2 Comments

  1. Rob,

    Have you heard about this new housing development project?

    http://www.christieave-eahhousing.com

    Supposedly there’s a town hall about it this Saturday.

    Do you know why every single modern housing project in Emery ville is apartments / rentals? There hasn’t been any major new home or condo construction in decades, and the big complexes (Watergate, Pacific Park, BridgeWater etc) are all showing their age.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Anna Yates
Previous Story

Women’s History Month: Who was Anna Yates?

Latest News

Is local news essential to you?

We believe reliable and timely information is essential to the Emeryville community. If you agree and can spare a few bucks to help us continue to provide free content, we’d appreciate it.

Support Hyperlocal News →

You have Successfully Subscribed!
%d bloggers like this: