Gallery: Emeryville Ravaged by Recent Storm

Dozens of fallen trees could be seen scattered around Emeryville as a result of Tuesday’s storm. The storm saw “cyclonic” level winds of over 80 MPH in parts of the Bay Area.

The area that took the biggest beating was likely The Emeryville Marina with estimates as much as as thirty trees that succumbed to the winds.

Residents captured the carnage around the city in some dramatic photos that they have shared with our publication.

One of the many photos/videos we’ve received of the Emeryville Marina that was completely ravaged by Tuesday’s storm. Some have estimated that as many as 30 trees succumbed to the winds (Clip: Debbie Ariaz Biederwolf). pic.twitter.com/AqONcKDooE — The E'ville Eye News (@TheEvilleEye) March 23, 2023

There was a moderate level of property damage including a public bench, at least two vehicles and the Public Storage building on Shellmound. Despite the number of fallen trees, no injuries were reported within Emeryville according to The Emeryville Police (five deaths were throughout the Bay Area).

“Things have settled down a bit,” said Emeryville Police Captain Oliver Collins assessing the damage two days later. “But gutters and streets are packed with debris and crews are still working to clear them.”

Regional crews won’t have long though as yet another storm is anticipated next week in what has been one of the most ferocious winters on record.

Feature Image: Debbie Ariaz Biederwolf

