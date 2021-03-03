Former Emeryville City Manager Picked to Lead East Bay Regional Park District

The East Bay Regional Park District’s Board of Directors today approved the appointment of Sabrina Landreth as General Manager. Landreth served as Emeryville’s City Manager from 2013-2015 prior to being recruited back to the City of Oakland. She resigned from Oakland in 2019 after some notable clashes with Oakland councilmembers.

Landreth is the first female and the tenth General Manager appointed in the Park District’s 87-year history.

“Our Board is thrilled to have Sabrina join our organization,” said Dee Rosario, President of Park District Board of Directors. “She has all the right elements of urban public sector leadership experience and especially understands the diversity of the East Bay communities we serve.”

Ms. Landreth has deep roots in the East Bay as a 5th generation native who has held the top executive leadership positions managing the cities of Oakland and Emeryville. She is a U.C. Berkeley graduate with a master’s degree in Public Policy, in addition to receiving a B.S. from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am honored to be appointed by the Board as the District’s next General Manager. I look forward to continuing to build upon the great work the District does to improve the quality of life for our East Bay community, while adhering to its social and environmental responsibilities.”

While with Oakland, Landreth is credited with strong fiscal management and developing a capital improvement program that included community equity goals and has become a model program for local governments around the country. She also worked for Oakland as Deputy City Administrator, Budget Director, and Legislative Analyst to the City’s Finance Committee.

While with Emeryville, Landreth helped the city recover from the loss of redevelopment by tapping into new revenue sources including a property transfer tax. She also served as staff in the California State Assembly advancing state and local legislative initiatives.

Ms. Landreth succeeds Robert Doyle, who retired as General Manager after a 47-year career with the Park District. She will begin her new position at the Park District on March 15.

The only park within Emeryville that is part of the East Bay Regional Park system is McLaughlin Eastshore State Park.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related Stories: