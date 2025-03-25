Former Chevys Space Locks in New Tenant

The former Emeryville Chevys space has a new tenant locked in according to the City of Emeryville. Chevys closed down about a year ago after operating at the shoreline location for 25 years.

Japanese restaurant Benihana has signed a lease to occupy the space along the waterfront at 1890 Powell Street. Benihana serves Teppanyaki style Japanese food (often called “hibachi” in the U.S.) using a large iron griddle to cook their dishes.

The concept of the restaurant was founded in Japan by Yunosuke Aoki. Aoki, a samurai descendant and popular entertainer, opened a coffee shop in Tokyo, which later evolved into a full-service restaurant

Yunosuke’s son, Hiroaki “Rocky” Aoki, saw an opportunity to bring a unique dining experience to America. In 1964, Rocky opened the first Benihana (meaning “red flower” in Japanese) in New York City, featuring teppanyaki grills and an authentic Japanese farmhouse interior.

The restaurant rapidly gained popularity and they soon expanded to other major U.S. cities including Chicago and San Francisco. There are currently 79 Benihana restaurants in the United States, Caribbean, and Central and South America.

Two of Aoki’s seven children went on to stardom including EDM artist Steve Aoki and actress-model Devon Aoki who starred in 2 Fast 2 Furious and Sin City among other films.

The elder Aoki died in 2008 at the age of 69 after battling diabetes, hepatitis C and other health issues.

Hiroaki “Rocky” Aoki in front of their original NYC location (Photo: Benihana.com).

The franchise seems to be having a bit of a resurgence with new California locations recently opened in San Mateo and Temecula (Southern California). The Emeryville location will increase their Bay Area presence to six including SF, Concord, San Jose, Burlingame and Cupertino.

Benihana’s parent company was acquired last year by The One Group for $365 million. The One Group also owns Kona Grill, RA Sushi and STK Steakhouse among other restaurant chains.

Guests of Benihana’s can sit at a communal table and watch their food prepared in front of them by specially trained Teppan chefs. These chefs demonstrate knife and grilling skills providing an immersive show for patrons.

Benihana’s menu includes popular items like steak, seafood, sushi and noodle dishes but their fried rice dishes prepared tableside might be their most popular dish.

Their signature cocktails include the Benihana Punch (Rum, strawberry and peach liqueurs and tropical fruit juices), Rocky’s Margarita (Tequila, Combier d’Orange, organic agave nectar, yuzu and Grand Marnier) as well as their own unique Mai Tai recipe served in a collectible mug.

Demolition on the former Chevys space is expected to begin as early as this month with a Grand Opening anticipated in early 2026.

The extent of the demolition and reuse of the space is not completely clear (we’ve reached out to the city for additional details and will update this post with any new information).

