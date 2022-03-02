Oakland Fire Crews Contain Wood Street Encampment Blaze

It took about two hours early Tuesday morning to extinguish an encampment fire in West Oakland, Oakland fire department officials said.

The fire was first reported at 4:22 a.m. at 26th and Wood streets.

Flames burned a camper, recreational vehicle, and among other things, a school bus, fire spokesman Michael Hunt said.

Firefighters called an ambulance for one person to be treated for smoke inhalation, but the person decided not to go to the hospital.

“As always, the biggest challenges we face responding to fire incidents off of Wood Street is access,” Hunt said. “The area where these vehicles are parked and fire prone structures are assembled is below the freeway, far from any hydrants, and often are behind locked gates.”

Hunt also said that in that area is “an array of hazardous materials including a significant number of propane tanks.”

Firefighters brought the fire under control at about 6:30 a.m. About 25 firefighters battled the blaze.

Feature Image: @Oaklandfirelive via Twitter

