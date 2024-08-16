Filing Extension Sees Surge of Late City Council & School Board Candidates

The filing extension following last Friday’s 5 p.m. deadline netted a late surge of candidates for November’s Emeryville City Council and School Board elections.

Some fresh faces have declared their candidacy for each election including Mia Esperanza Brown and Calvin Dillahunty for city council and Walter Pizzarro and Elsie Joyce Lee for the Emery Unified School Board. None appear to have any political experience or previous involvement in Emeryville.

Emeryville went through a period where they were lucky to get a single challenger to incumbents so having a pool of six candidates vying for three seats could be considered a positive development. Without competition, incumbents declined to even participate in our platform’s regular questionnaires giving them a free pass from any accountability or transparency.

The dynamic of this race is shaping up to be an interesting one. With Bauters’ eight years on council coming to an end, Councilmember KalimahPriforce is looking to break up his dominance in Emeryville politics.

Slighted by Bauters last year by being passed up on what is traditionally a rotation as Mayor during their term, Priforce is seeking to build an alliance of like-minded leaders to fill the vacuum created by his departure.

Bauters, closely allied with 2024 Mayor Courtney Welch, appear to be fronting their own “slate” of candidates that include previous BPAC member Samuel Gould and current BPAC Matthew Solomon. Urbanism and/or YIMBYism within Emeryville tend to be their primary focus.

Emeryville could potentially be seeing two slates battling for political control in the city this election. Welch, despite her frequent “unprofessionalism,” is likely a shoe-in to win a full term as an incumbent. The other two spots will be more competitive and likely come down to endorsements, mailers and their ability to door knock and organize.

Caught in the middle of these two political factions could be Sukhdeep Kaur who has resisted aligning herself with either camp.

Candidates are listed below in alphabetical order but will appear on the ballot according to a lottery method. The top three vote-getters will earn four year terms.

Candidates Running For City Council

Mia Esperanza Brown OCCUPATION: Community Relations Liaison/Mother As a first-generation college graduate, a black bi-racial woman, and a mother of two, I firmly believe that there is no weight behind the word impossible. As a candidate for Emeryville City Council, I will bring this same determination and resolve to the role. My work as a community ambassador for local, small, women-owned, minority-owned, and LGBTQIA business enterprises has been marked by my diligence and productivity in securing and sustaining business opportunities for these vital sectors. Strong labor rights and worker wages should go hand in hand in revitalizing our small businesses. As a renter in Emeryville, I have faced firsthand challenges with tenant issues often overlooked by large property management companies, including eviction notices, unresolved problems, and unfair housing opportunities. This experience deepens my commitment to advocating for tenants’ rights and ensuring our voices are heard. Strong labor rights and worker wages should go hand in hand in revitalizing our small businesses. I am committed to leveraging my education and professional experience to provide valuable resources to Emeryville residents, with a focus on youth and seniors. My passion for equity, combined with my professional background and love for family, drives my vision for positive change in Emeryville.

Calvin Dillahunty OCCUPATION: Technology Consultant – Businessman I am originally from Phoenix, AZ and now calling Emeryville my home. I am dedicated family with hopes of raising a family here in Emeryville. With my experience in corporate America as a Digital Transformation Consultant, I focused on generating revenue for companies, bringing them into the 21st century and negotiating deals. I am a determined individual with a strong sense of integrity and dedicated to attracting businesses to Emeryville without compromising on ethics. Safety in Emeryville is vital, and I am committed to collaborating with local law enforcement to ensure public safety. I have a progressive mindset and believe that fresh perspectives can lead to significant change. As a young male, I understand the challenges that come with resistance to change, and I am motivated to drive positive transformation.

Sam Gould OCCUPATION: Video Game Developer As a safe streets advocate, urban environmentalist, and resident of Emeryville’s Park Avenue District, I am honored to run for Emeryville City Council. My experience serving on Emeryville’s Bicycle/Pedestrian Advisory Committee gave me the chance to fight for a safe, accessible, and family friendly city, and I plan to continue that fight if elected as your next Councilmember. I believe we must build more housing for all income levels, foster our small business and artist communities, and continue to set an example in environmental leadership. I will focus on real solutions to the housing crisis that has resulted in widespread homelessness and displacement, prioritize addressing public safety concerns, and develop solutions to bring vibrancy back to our shopping corridors. Additionally, as someone that primarily commutes by bike and transit, I understand the need to combat the recent rise in traffic violence and make our city accessible to those of all ages and abilities by reimagining how we use our streets and public spaces. Emeryville is a city with the ability to change and grow while respecting its rich history, and with your support I will ensure that this growth will keep our city a place where everyone can thrive.

Sukhdeep Kaur OCCUPATION: Appointed Incumbent I have lived in Emeryville for 16 years and was unanimously appointed to the City Council on 12/21/2023. Since being appointed, I voted to: allocate $1M for tree planting to improve the environment; ban turf installation in new developments to support pollinators and increase biodiversity; restrict gas-powered leaf blowers; and electrify city vehicles. I facilitated access to electric chargers in city parking lots for employees and supported improvements on Hollis Street for improved public transit and pedestrian access. I supported updating the smoking pollution control ordinance to promote wellness. I allocated part of a $575K pro-housing accessibility grant for pre-ADA multi-unit dwellings, voted to explore rent stabilization, and supported public arts initiatives for improved quality of life. For public safety, I supported responsible use of license plate readers and ensured our police department is fully staffed and equipped. I also identified grants to enhance Fire Department services. If re-elected, I will continue to prioritize smart growth, improved quality of life, and improve community, businesses, arts, and innovation in Emeryville. Key endorsements include the Sierra Club, Building and Construction Trades Council of Alameda County, Housing Action Coalition, and endorsements from Mayor Jesse Arreguin of Berkeley and Mayor John Miki of Albany. For more information: www.sukhdeepkaur4emeryville.com.

Matthew Solomon OCCUPATION: Climate Change Analyst I have lived in Emeryville for five years and served on and chaired the Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee and Housing Committee. I contributed to the development of Emeryville’s Active Transportation Plan, advised on a variety of bike safety projects including on Shellmound and Horton streets, and helped refine the city’s affordable housing programs. Professionally, I work as a climate change analyst and researcher where I leverage data to inform climate policy recommendations. My focus on the City Council if elected will be informed by my career and service to Emeryville, and will continue the City Council’s efforts to make Emeryville more livable, affordable, and joyful for all residents while preparing for a future impacted by the Bay Area’s housing crisis and climate change. My priorities if elected will be: more abundant, affordable, and low-carbon housing; safe and sustainable transportation infrastructure for walking, biking, and taking public transit; and maintaining a balanced budget while supporting our local businesses, artists, and public safety to increase Emeryville’s vibrancy. I would prioritize collaboration with constituents, businesses, employees, and city staff as well as data-driven decision-making to make Emeryville the best it can be and prepare it for the future.

Courtney Welch OCCUPATION: Emeryville Mayor My education and qualifications are: (partial listing) Board Member: Alameda County Housing Advisory Board, Children’s Hospital Center for the Vulnerable Child; Member: Association of Bay Area Governments; Emeryville’s Community Services, Budget/Governance Committees; housing advocate, small business owner, working mom. Thank you for the honor of serving you as your Mayor, Vice Mayor, and City Councilmember. Every day, I work hard to maintain Emeryville’s unique character and the services you expect and deserve. Thanks to your support, we: installed citywide license plate readers, keeping residents safe; expanded affordable housing options; prioritized prevention of organized mail and retail theft; maintained city infrastructure, and protected our fiscal solvency. I ask for your vote to champion our shared priorities: 1) Maintaining quality city services; 2) Keeping public spaces safe/clean, supporting small businesses, addressing blight 3) continue implementing effective solutions to homelessness 4) increasing pedestrian and cyclist safety and maintaining our beloved Emery-Go-Round service, serving hundreds of residents. Join countless community leaders and organizations in supporting my re-election to maintain Emeryville as an accessible, thriving City! CourtneyforEmeryville.com

Emery Unified School District Governing Board Members

From L-R: John Van Geffen (incumbent), Elsie Joyce Lee, Brian Donahue and Walter Pizzarro.

The extension also saw two additional School Board candidates file to replace Kimberly Solis and challenge John Van Geffen.

As we speculated on last week, the entry of town gadfly Brian Donahue would set off a frenzy to find anyone willing to fill the spot and prevent him from sitting on the board and turning meetings into a platform for his personal grievances.

In fact, two candidates have emerged.

Walter Pizzarro and Elsie Joyce Lee have filed their paperwork and will appear on the ballot. Pizzarro, who identifies himself as a Payroll Accountant, is a bit of a mystery man as he did not provide any contact information and is unfamiliar to any of the incumbents. Lee identifies herself as a parent in the district.

The top-two vote-getters will earn four year terms.

Please leave this field empty Never Miss a Story! Subscribe to Emeryville’s only dedicated news source. Submit your email address to receive new posts in your inbox. *

Related Stories: