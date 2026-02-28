Feb. 2026 Food & Drink Updates: Trader Vic’s Speakeasy; Another Matcha Cafe; Krispy Joe’s Expanding Hours; Best Coast Temporary Closure

Trader Vic’s Unveils “Hinky Dinks Speakeasy Tuesday’s”

Trader Vic’s has added a playful new twist to its iconic waterfront restaurant. “Hinky Dinks Speakeasy” now pops up Tuesdays from 5–9 p.m., with a secret password required for entry.

“Hinky Dinks” was the original name of Victor Bergeron’s bar at 6500 San Pablo Ave when it opened in 1934 — a nod to the World War I–era song “Hinky Dinky Parlay Vous.” In 1937, Bergeron rebranded the bar as Trader Vic’s, giving it an island-themed reboot that would go on to define Polynesian-inspired cocktail culture.

On Tuesday evenings, guests who secure the password gain access through a discreet entry to a curated cocktail menu, small bites and vintage-style tunes — a lounge atmosphere that channels the spirit of clandestine pre-Prohibition watering holes while celebrating the restaurant’s own storied mixology history.

The weekly password is available by following instructions on the restaurant’s website.

Trader Vic’s: 9 Anchor Dr, Emeryville, CA 94608