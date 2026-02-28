Feb. 2026 Food & Drink Updates: Trader Vic’s Speakeasy; Another Matcha Cafe; Krispy Joe’s Expanding Hours; Best Coast Temporary Closure

Our Food & Drink Updates for February 2026 include a speakeasy-style throwback night at Trader Vic’s, evening hour expansions at Krispy Joe’s, another matcha café signing at Bay Street, and a temporary closure at Best Coast Burritos.
Trader Vic’s Unveils “Hinky Dinks Speakeasy Tuesday’s”
Trader Vic’s has added a playful new twist to its iconic waterfront restaurant. “Hinky Dinks Speakeasy” now pops up Tuesdays from 5–9 p.m., with a secret password required for entry.
“Hinky Dinks” was the original name of Victor Bergeron’s bar at 6500 San Pablo Ave when it opened in 1934 — a nod to the World War I–era song “Hinky Dinky Parlay Vous.” In 1937, Bergeron rebranded the bar as Trader Vic’s, giving it an island-themed reboot that would go on to define Polynesian-inspired cocktail culture.
On Tuesday evenings, guests who secure the password gain access through a discreet entry to a curated cocktail menu, small bites and vintage-style tunes — a lounge atmosphere that channels the spirit of clandestine pre-Prohibition watering holes while celebrating the restaurant’s own storied mixology history.
The weekly password is available by following instructions on the restaurant’s website.
Trader Vic’s: 9 Anchor Dr, Emeryville, CA 94608
Best Coast Burritos Temporary Closure
Best Coast Burritos temporarily closed in early January while the Chevron gas station it’s attached to undergoes excavation work tied to the replacement of its underground storage tanks.
Given the scale of the project — which involves digging up large portions of the forecourt and limiting site access — the operators opted to pause service during the most disruptive phase of construction. The closure is expected to last several months, though the business has been granted a three-month rent reprieve to help offset the interruption.
Ownership remains optimistic about reopening in early April, barring any significant construction delays.
Best Coast Burritos: 1400 Powell St C, Emeryville, CA 94608
Maruwu Seicha Matcha Café Coming to Bay Street
Bay Street is continuing its streak of success with another lease signing of a trending business. Vinyl window decals were recently installed in the former Claire’s space announcing a forthcoming Maruwu Seicha Matcha Café.
The San Francisco–founded mini-chain currently operates Bay Area locations in Palo Alto and San Jose, with a Pleasanton outpost recently announced. Maruwu Seicha specializes in premium Uji-sourced matcha beverages, hojicha drinks and Japanese-inspired desserts including soft serve and other sweet treats.
Matcha concepts appear to be gaining traction regionally. Pop-up “For the Love of Matcha” recently revealed plans to take over the former Dee Spot Café space on 65th Street, signaling growing demand for specialty tea offerings.
Maruwu Seicha expects to open this summer. Browse their full menu on their website.
Maruwu Seicha Matcha Café: 5637 Bay St, Emeryville, CA 94608
Krispy Joe’s Adding Evening hours
Golden Gate District breakfast and lunch spot Krispy Joe’s is expanding their hours, an encouraging sign of activity for the North Oakland strip of San Pablo Avenue.
Beginning March 1, they will extend their hours from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. to capture some of the after-work and after-school crowd.
Their “Evening Anchor Drops” menu additions include A Smugglers Bowl (Coconut rice, Korean BBQ glaze, kimchi slaw, pickles, chili-garlic mayo), Seafarer Ramen (Kimchi ramen, egg, nori, sesame) and a Taco Stash (Crispy cheese corn tortilla, slaw, cherry peppers, chili crunch, lime). All can be outfitted with Joe’s signature pastrami.
The shop also plans to lean into a more linger-friendly vibe with board games, puzzles and space to gather — positioning itself as a casual neighborhood hangout into the early evening hours.
Krispy Joe’s: 5512 San Pablo Ave, Emeryville, CA 94608
