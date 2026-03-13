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    Feb 16-28 Emeryville Newswire: Monolith Art, Skate Park Cleanup & Point Emery Punk Pop-Ups

    March 13, 2026
    by
    2 mins read

    In this edition of our semi-monthly newsletter, we highlight five Emeryville stories you may have missed:

    Emeryville Chick-fil-A Employee Awarded $25K Scholarship

    A routine shift at the Chick-fil-A in Emeryville turned into an unforgettable moment last week when the company’s CEO made a surprise visit to recognize one of the restaurant’s employees. UC Berkeley student Danna Avila was awarded a $25,000 scholarship as part of the company’s national scholarship program supporting student workers.

    Chick-fil-A CEO Andrew T. Cathy personally presented the scholarship during the visit, praising Avila for balancing her academic pursuits with her work at the Emeryville location. The award is part of Chick-fil-A’s annual effort to support employees pursuing higher education.

    Full Story on ABC7News.com
    Surveillance image of the murder suspect later identified as 44-year-old James Wheeler.

    Gun in Emeryville Killing Sat in OPD Custody for Nearly Two Years

    The Emeryville killing of 34-year-old Dexter Appleby in 2023 has come under renewed scrutiny after the weapon used in his death sat untested in an Oakland police evidence locker for nearly two years.

    Court records show that the silver Colt revolver was seized by Oakland Police Department six months after Appleby’s murder during an unrelated investigation, but investigators failed to link it to his death. It wasn’t until June 2025, after a family member of 44-year-old James Wheeler came forward, implicating him in Appleby’s killing, that the gun was finally tested.

    Ballistics later confirmed a match to bullets recovered from the Emeryville crime scene. Wheeler now faces a murder charge, with a judge ruling there is sufficient evidence for the case to proceed.

    Read More on The East Bay Times

    Parks & Rec, Community Team Up for Skate Park Cleanup

    The Joseph Emery Skate Park got a major cleanup boost on February 14, thanks to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee and more than 30 community volunteers. Together, they collected over 15 gallons of trash, recycling, and compost, tackling litter and debris that had accumulated over time.

    The park has struggled with illegal dumping and occasional encampments, making regular upkeep a challenge. Inspired by the success of this effort, the committee is already planning additional cleanups at other city parks to keep Emeryville’s green spaces safe, welcoming, and well-maintained.

    Emeryville Artist Unveils Mysterious “The Monolith” Installation

    One of the supports of the MacArthur Maze overpass recently became the stage for a mysterious public art installation. Local artist Michael Haggerty used a precision-built mirror kaleidoscope to project an animated visual he calls “The Monolith.”

    The installation evokes mystery, reflection, and curiosity, drawing inspiration from iconic monolith imagery in science fiction and contemporary art. Its minimalist form invites passersby to pause, observe, and interpret the work in their own way.

    Haggerty has brought similar works to other sites in Emeryville, including the Greenway and the South Bayfront Bridge. The mysterious projections are ephemeral and unscheduled, but following his Instagram might provide some clues to his next installation.

    More of his work can also be explored at kaleidomichael.com.

    Elegant Thrash Band Popping Up At Point Emery

    Point Emery has become an unlikely stage for impromptu punk performances. Elegant Trash is a loose East Bay collective known for lively, DIY pop-up shows featuring a rotating lineup of musicians anchored by Oakland artist Lee Austin Hoffman. Their sound blends punk, indie and garage rock.

    Sometimes dubbed “Solar Van” shows—powered by a solar-equipped van—the gatherings feel more like a spontaneous community hang than a formal concert.

    Shows tend to pop up on sunny weekend afternoons when walkers and cyclists are already enjoying the Bay Trail’s sweeping views.

    The best way to catch the next set is to follow @ElegantTrashBand on Instagram, where upcoming shows and last-minute pop-ups are announced.

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    Rob Arias

    is a third generation Californian and East Bay native who lived in Emeryville from 2003 to 2021. Rob founded The E'ville Eye in 2011 after being robbed at gunpoint and lamenting the lack of local news coverage. Rob's "day job" is as a creative professional.

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    Former Emeryville Resident Alysa Liu Sightings Ramping Up prior to Celebration Rally