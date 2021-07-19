Victim of Fatal Vehicle Accident that Shut Down West MacArthur Underpass at Emery Street Identified

Several off-ramps along I-580 in Emeryville & Oakland were closed late Friday evening after a fatal collision, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision, involving three vehicles, occurred in the West MacArthur underpass near Emery & Peralta streets at approximately 11 p.m.

Emergency crews including The Alameda County Fire Department could be seen working feverishly to extract the victims from their mangled vehicles. Video of the extraction was captured in the Citizen app .

People Extricated After Vehicle Crashed Off Highway @CitizenApp I-580 W & Telegraph Ave Jul 16 10:36:23 PM PDT

A driver of one of the vehicles was killed and two others were reported injured according to a KTVU news segment.

A user of the Citizen platform noted that the markings of one of the vehicles, which read “Clean California” was consistent with Department of Transportation work vehicles.

The Alameda County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 33-year-old Kevin Payne of Stockton.

CHP is still investigating the cause of the accident although witnesses noted speed was likely a factor. All exits have since reopened.



Feature Image: Citizen App user Armondo3200

