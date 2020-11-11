E’ville Biz: Zogenix Sues Insurance Carrier over Opioid Crisis Involvement, Mandela Station ‘Megaproject’ Moves Forward, 3 Emeryville Companies among ‘Fastest Growing’

Three business stories aggregated from around the Interwebz in this month’s E’ville Biz digest. In this particular edition, all three stories are from the pages of the San Francisco Business Times who continue to provide comprehensive business and real-estate coverage of our city and region.

Biopharmaceutical company Zogenix has filed suit against their insurance carrier. The Chubb Corp. have refused to pay for Zogenix’s legal defense against pending lawsuits for their involvement in the opioid addiction crisis across our country. Zogenix developed the opioid Zohydro before selling its rights to Pernix Therapeutics Holdings in 2015.

The Oakland Planning Commission has unanimously approved the final development plans for two phases of the massive “Mandela Station” project near the West Oakland BART station. The mixed-use, transit-oriented development would include a 320-foot residential tower with 522 residential units, 14,350 square feet of retail and 125 parking spaces, as well as an affordable housing project with 240 residential units, 15,944 square feet of retail and 50 parking spaces.

In addition, three Emeryville Companies are included in SFBT’s “50 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the East Bay” annual list. Emeryville-headquartered Evocative Data Centers, Petit Pot and Streamlinevents Inc. are among the companies that SFBT have identified the fastest growing in the Bay Area based on percentage growth from 2017-2019.

Opioid’s shadow hangs over East Bay drug maker as it sues insurer for legal costs

By Ron Leuty

The legacy of Zogenix Inc.’s opioid business continues to hang over the East Bay company, and it wants its insurer to pay.

The Emeryville company (NASDAQ: ZGNX) filed suit last month against Federal Insurance Co. — the largest subsidiary in the property and casualty group of insurance giant The Chubb Corp. — for refusing to defend it in several lawsuits around painkilling, highly addictive opioid drugs.

West Oakland megaproject on BART land moves forward

By Ted Andersen

BART ridership may be down, but transit-oriented developments along the agency’s East Bay corridor are far from idle.

The Oakland Planning Commission on Wednesday unanimously approved the final development plans for two phases of Mandela Station, a project at the West Oakland BART station from China Harbour Engineering Co.

50 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the East Bay

By Julia Cooper

This List includes privately held companies headquartered in the East Bay, which is defined as Alameda and Contra Costa counties. Companies considered for the List must meet the following criteria: 1) Headquartered in the East Bay; 2) Net revenue of greater than $200,000 in fiscal year 2017; 3) Independent, privately held corporation, proprietorship or partnership (not a subsidiary or division) through fiscal year 2019. Moss Adams LLP was provided financial documentation by each of the companies in order to verify revenue figures. Net revenue = revenue less deductions for returns and allowances or credit, when applicable.

