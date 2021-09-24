E’ville Biz: WeWork Closing Emeryville Office; Zymergen Cutting 120 Jobs; Foundry31 Acquired by Oxford

A selection of Emeryville-relevant business stories published by the Bay Area’s preeminent business reporting source, The SF Business Times.

Zymergen, one of the largest Biotech employers in the East Bay with 600 employees, announced 120 layoffs yesterday. The move was framed as a cost-cutting measure after their first product failed to integrate with its customers manufacturing processes. In addition, co-founder Josh Hoffman stepped down from his role as CEO and will be replaced by boardmember and former Illumina Inc. CEO Jay Flatley.

In a story we neglected to cover, Oxford Properties Group acquired the Foundry31 property that borders Emeryville, Oakland & Berkeley. Oxford has gone on an acquisition “spree” in Emeryville by also acquiring the Public Market as well as The Bay Bridge Center.

WeWork announced it is closing its Emeryville Towers co-working space that it opened in 2019. They communicated the decision in an email to customers citing the need to “optimize our assets and operations around the world.” Customers were referred to the closet available properties in WeWork’s portfolio and not given the opportunity for a partial refund according to a customer that contacted us.

Oxford Properties Continues Life Sciences Growth with $173 Million Acquisition of Foundry31 in Lab Conversion Opportunity

Oxford Properties Group (“Oxford”), a leading global real estate investor, asset manager and business builder today announced the acquisition of Foundry31 for $172.7 million. The 402,700 square foot mixed-use building is located in the Berkeley/Emeryville corridor of San Francisco’s East Bay with 100,000 square feet of the property identified to be converted into lab and life sciences space in the near term. The acquisition continues Oxford’s strategy of building a dedicated life sciences business and follows the recent acquisition of the nearby Public Market Emeryville, the purchase and conversion of Boren Lofts in Seattle and three assets acquired in the Greater Boston Area in early 2021.

