E’ville Biz: Marriott Hotel Rebranding as Sonesta, Athletic Playground Looking for New Home, Gritstone Oncology Working on “Next Generation” Covid Vaccine

A handful of Emeryville-related business stories aggregated from around the web in this month’s E’ville Biz digest.

Last month, the Emeryville Courtyard by Marriott announced they were cutting 85 jobs amid the Covid-related decimation of the travel industry. It was later announced that this hotel will be rebranded as Sonesta Emeryville Oakland. Sonesta, owned by real estate investment company Service Properties Trust, has been aggressively adding to its portfolio and is expected to add 100 hotels by March.

“Playful training” space Athletic Playground might be looking for a new home after the space they lease at 4700 San Pablo Avenue was listed on the market. In a newsletter to customers, Athletic Playground detailed their uncertain future in Emeryville. “It is unknown how long it will take for the building to sell and what potential new owners may want to do with the building.” Athletic Playground has called Emeryville ‘home’ for over 12 years.

In addition, Gritsone Oncology is making headlines in the Life Sciences sector with a “next generation” Covid vaccine trial to address emerging variants. Gristone is also partnering with Gilead Sciences on an experimental vaccine against the AIDS virus.

HIV vaccine at center of potential $785M deal between Gilead, East Bay biotech

By Ron Leuty

An East Bay cancer drug company, which last month boosted its profile with Covid-19 vaccine work, today said it will work with HIV-fighting powerhouse Gilead Sciences Inc. on an experimental vaccine against the AIDS virus.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTS) of Emeryville could receive as much as $785 million in the deal, including a $30 million upfront cash payment and a $30 million equity investment by Foster City-based Gilead (NASDAQ: GILD).

Read More on SF Business Times (paywall may apply).

How an East Bay biotech is applying its cancer know-how to a next-generation Covid vaccine

By Ron Leuty

As potentially dangerous variants of Covid-19 emerge globally — including one mutant that infiltrated a Kaiser Permanente emergency room in San Jose late last year — an East Bay biotech outlined plans Tuesday for an experimental, next-generation coronavirus vaccine meant to tackle novel forms of the virus.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTS) of Emeryville said it will work with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases on a two-stage Phase I clinical trial of a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine that will begin later this quarter. That vaccine would not only knock down the “spike” protein that allows the virus to enter cells, but also stimulate a part of the immune system to provide a second layer of defense.

Read More on SF Business Times (paywall may apply).

Eight Bay Area hotels get new Sonesta flag

By Alex Barreira

Service Properties Trust, a real estate investment trust that owns hotels, announced Friday it has rebranded eight of its Bay Area properties to the Sonesta flag and tapped Sonesta International Hotels Corp. to manage them.

The Newton, Massachusetts company (NASDAQ: SVC) is converting the eight area hotels along with 80 others in its national portfolio. All of the hotels were previously flagged and managed by Marriott International.

Read More on SF Business Times (paywall may apply).

