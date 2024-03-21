E’ville Biz Digest: Towers Property Facing Default; Upside Pausing Expansion; Covariant Robotics Profiled; Gritstone Layoffs

This digest of local Emeryville business stories includes layoffs at Gritstone, Upside Foods pausing expansion, the “imminent default” of the Towers Property by their owner and an Emeryville Robotics company profiled in the New York Times.

(Please note that some stories may be behind a paywall).

Photo: Balazs Gardi How the A.I. That Drives ChatGPT Will Move Into the Physical World By Cade Metz Covariant, a robotics company headquartered in Emeryville, Calif., is creating ways for robots to pick up, move and sort items as they are shuttled through warehouses and distribution centers. Its goal is to help robots gain an understanding of what is going on around them and decide what they should do next. NYTimes.com

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. To Acquire United Grocery Outlet Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. today announced that it has agreed to acquire United Grocery Outlet (“UGO”), an extreme value, discount grocery retailer operating throughout the Southeastern United States, from affiliates of Gen Cap America, Inc. and current and former UGO management. With 40 stores and a distribution center, the acquisition of UGO will expand Grocery Outlet’s presence into Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky and Virginia. ADVERTISEMENT Global Newswire

Photo Illustration: Wired Staff; Getty Images: Christie Hemm Klok The Leading Lab-Grown-Meat Company Just Paused a Major Expansion By Cade Metz In September 2023, Upside Foods announced its plans to open a large cultivated-meat plant in Glenview, Illinois. The 187,000-square-foot plant was slated to have an initial capacity of millions of pounds of bioreactor-brewed meat per year, which would make it one of the largest planned factories in the nascent cultivated-meat industry. The company nicknamed the facility Rubicon, signifying “a point of no return” for cultivated-meat production. Wired.com

Photo: Todd Johnson Domino effect around next-generation Covid vaccine trial pushes Gritstone to cut 40% of staff By Ron Leuty Gritstone Bio Inc. will cut 94 jobs — or 40% of its workforce — after the delay of a Covid-19 vaccine clinical trial led to a domino effect stopping a payout the Emeryville company had hoped to receive this quarter. SF Business Times

Triplebar Announces Partnership with FrieslandCampina Ingredients on Lactoferrin Triplebar Bio Inc., a global biotech partner in driving sustainable food production, and its strategic partner, FrieslandCampina Ingredients, a global leader in proteins and prebiotics, have announced a breakthrough in lactoferrin production. By harnessing innovative precision fermentation technology, they aim to enhance supply capacities to meet the increasing global demand. Never miss an E’ville Eye story! Join our free email newsletter to receive our latest news and updates directly in your inbox. SUBSCRIBE! You have Successfully Subscribed! Daily Caller

KBS Realty-managed fund faces deadline to avoid default on office loan By Sarah Klearman KBS Real Estate Investment Trust III must raise $100 million in new funding by mid-July or risk defaulting on a loan tied to a six-building office portfolio that includes two prominent Bay Area office properties. SF Business Times

Please leave this field empty Never Miss a Story! Subscribe to Emeryville’s only dedicated news source. Submit your email address to receive new posts in your inbox. *

Like this: Like Loading...

Related Stories: