EUSD Contractor Being Investigated for Possession of Child Pornography

A contracted employee of an Emery Unified vendor is being investigated for possession of child pornography according to a letter addressed to Anna Yates Elementary parents.

“It is unfortunate that I have to share the following important information with you,” said Superintendent Dr. Quiauna Scott in the letter sent Friday evening. “While it is difficult to share this disturbing information, as our parent partners, I want to offer you transparent and forthright communication.”

The District was notified by the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office that an employee of Elevo Learning is being investigated for the crime. The DA’s Office provided that they do not have any information connecting the investigation to any EUSD students.

Elevo, formerly known as “Sports for Learning,” assists School Districts with staff and SEL (Social & Emotional Learning) support to help them transition back to in-person learning according to their website. Elevo was providing outdoor recreational activities to the EUSD during lunch and recess according to the letter.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have taken immediate action and terminated the individual and you can rest assured that this person will not be allowed to return to our district,” Scott assured district parents in the letter.

Anyone with any information that might help in the investigation is encouraged to contact Contra Costa County Detective Brian Holscher at (925) 313-2600.

The letter provided resources for talking to children about their personal safety.

Read the letter provided in English and Spanish in its entirety below.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related Stories: