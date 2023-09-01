EPD Seeking Help Identifying Bay Street Stabbing Suspect

The Emeryville Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a person of interest associated with the assault with a deadly weapon investigation that occurred during last Sunday’s Melee at the Bay Street Shopping Center.

Officers attempted to maintain the peace while additional smaller fights broke out. At about 7:00 p.m., a caller reported that a person was stabbed near the West Elm store.

Officers responded to that location and found a juvenile victim who had been stabbed. Emergency medical responders were called to the scene to render aid. The juvenile victim was treated and transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

EPD detectives have obtained a picture of a person who may be involved in this felonious assault (assault with a dangerous weapon) and are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying them.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of this individual is asked to contact the Emeryville Police Department Investigations Unit at (510) 596-3700 or e-mail at investigations@emeryville.org.

Those looking to remain anonymous will be afforded anonymity.

