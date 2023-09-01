/

EPD Seeking Help Identifying Bay Street Stabbing Suspect

1 min read

The Emeryville Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a person of interest associated with the assault with a deadly weapon investigation that occurred during last Sunday’s Melee at the Bay Street Shopping Center.

Officers attempted to maintain the peace while additional smaller fights broke out. At about 7:00 p.m., a caller reported that a person was stabbed near the West Elm store.

Officers responded to that location and found a juvenile victim who had been stabbed. Emergency medical responders were called to the scene to render aid. The juvenile victim was treated and transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

“pme-2023-family-time-sq-ad”

EPD detectives have obtained a picture of a person who may be involved in this felonious assault (assault with a dangerous weapon) and are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying them.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of this individual is asked to contact the Emeryville Police Department Investigations Unit at (510) 596-3700 or e-mail at investigations@emeryville.org.

Those looking to remain anonymous will be afforded anonymity.

Emeryville PD Media Advisory

This media advisory was provided by the Emeryville Police Department. The E’ville Eye maintains no affiliation with The City of Emeryville or any of its departments.

Leave a Reply

Previous Story

BREAKING: Reports of Teen Melee, ‘Shots Fired’ & Stabbing at Bay Street

Latest News

Is local news essential to you?

We believe reliable and timely information is essential to the Emeryville community. If you agree and can spare a few bucks to help us continue to provide free content, we’d appreciate it.

Support Hyperlocal News →

You have Successfully Subscribed!
%d bloggers like this: