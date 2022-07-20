EPD Reporting Shooting at Hyatt House Hotel

The Emeryville Police Department received reports of a man shot at the Hyatt House on Shellmound Street (not to be confused with Hyatt Place located nearby at the Bay Street Shopping Center).

The shooting occurred last night at 6:09 p.m.. Officers arrived on scene and located evidence of a shooting.

The victim was located at a local hospital and identified as a 28-year-old Mississippi resident. They are currently in surgery and their current condition was unavailable at the time of publication.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Emeryville Police Department, Criminal Investigations Section at (510) 596-3700. Reference Case 2207-1295.

We will update this post if new information becomes available.

