EPD Arrest 3 San Pablo Home Invasion Suspects

Three men accused of a Saturday night home invasion in San Pablo were arrested in Emeryville early Sunday morning including a 23-year-old resident of the city.

San Pablo police said three armed men entered a home in the 1900 block of Van Ness Street at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday. One of the suspects allegedly pistol-whipped someone inside the home for not surrendering their property fast enough.

Arriving officers were able to identify the suspect vehicle with the help of city technology and get a description of the suspects. A “Be on the look out” (BOLO) advisory was issued to surrounding agencies.

Emeryville police spotted and arrested the three men at the Shell gas station on Powell Street at about 2:17 a.m. on Sunday morning.

The suspects were identified as 23-year-old Eugene Gaines from Emeryville, 25-year-old Anthony Timmons from Richmond, and 25-year-old Kameron Wilson from Vallejo.

All three men were arrested on suspicion of robbery and weapons possession. Police recovered the stolen property, drugs and cash, as well as a loaded stolen firearm with an illegal extended drum magazine.

