EPD Issues Alert for Courtyards at 65th Double-Shooting Person of Interest

The Emeryville Police are asking for help from the public locating a person of interest in a double-shooting at the Courtyards at 65th Apartments last night.

Emeryville Police Department responded to reports of two men shot at the at 1465 65th St. at about 12:03 a.m.

Both victims were located and transported to a local area hospital for medical treatment. At the time of this release, one victim is listed in stable condition and the other is listed as serious.

During the course of the investigation the Emeryville Police Department identified a person of interest. The Emeryville Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Jalin Buck, 23 years of age out of Fairfield, CA for questioning. There is no immediate threat to the community.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or Jalin Buck’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Emeryville Police Department, Criminal Investigations Section at (510) 596-3700.

Photos: Kalimah Priforce

