Courtyards at 65th
/

EPD Issues Alert for Courtyards at 65th Double-Shooting Person of Interest

1 min read
2

The Emeryville Police are asking for help from the public locating a person of interest in a double-shooting at the Courtyards at 65th Apartments last night.

Emeryville Police Department responded to reports of two men shot at the at 1465 65th St. at about 12:03 a.m.

Both victims were located and transported to a local area hospital for medical treatment. At the time of this release, one victim is listed in stable condition and the other is listed as serious.

ADVERTISEMENT

“noccs-enrollment-2021-sq”
Courtyards at 65th
Blood from the crime scene was still present this morning at the complex.

During the course of the investigation the Emeryville Police Department identified a person of interest. The Emeryville Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Jalin Buck, 23 years of age out of Fairfield, CA for questioning. There is no immediate threat to the community.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or Jalin Buck’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Emeryville Police Department, Criminal Investigations Section at (510) 596-3700.

Photos: Kalimah Priforce

Emeryville PD Media Advisory

This media advisory was provided by the Emeryville Police Department. The E’ville Eye maintains no affiliation with The City of Emeryville or any of its departments.

2 Comments

  1. What a shithole Emeryville is turning into. It really saddens me to see this garbage happening.

    Reply

    • Bitch shut up you don’t even know that he was getting robbed and protected himself please stfu. It saddens me to see to see people speaking on situations they know nothing about and pretending the outcome of self defense affects your mental state in any way. Grow up

      Reply

Leave a Reply

2022 Emeryville City Council Election
Previous Story

Five Candidates Certified for 2022 Emeryville City Council Election

Latest from Blog

Is local news essential to you?

We believe reliable and timely information is essential to the Emeryville community. If you agree and can spare a few bucks to help us continue to provide free content, we’d appreciate it.

Support Hyperlocal News →

You have Successfully Subscribed!
%d bloggers like this: