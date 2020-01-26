EPD Arrests Suspect in Emeryville Marina Domestic Violence Incident

Officers of the Emeryville Police Department and members of the Alameda County Fire Department responded to a report late last night at 12:39 a.m.. The victim was found bleeding from a laceration after what was described as a domestic violence incident.

A 34-year-old female victim was located at the Watergate Condominium complex at 2 Anchor Drive. She was able to get help from a resident after being assaulted near the Emery Cove Yacht Harbor.

While officers were investigating the crime scene, they were able to locate and detain a suspect. The 31-year-old male was arrested and booked on serious domestic violence charges.

The victim was treated for injuries described as “serious” including several lacerations. She was then transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Emeryville Police Department, Criminal Investigations Section at (510) 596-3700.

