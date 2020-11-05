EPD Arrest One in Armed CVS Pharmaceutical Robbery

Emeryville Police Officers responded to a call of a robbery in-progress at the CVS Store on San Pablo yesterday evening at about 8:22 p.m. Employees were on premises and there was a large group subjects stealing pharmaceuticals.

Officers arrived on scene and the group of subjects fled in multiple vehicles. Officers apprehended one subject who was armed with a loaded handgun.

One employee suffered injuries during the incident and was transported to a local hospital.

Emeryville police arrested 19-year-old Tariq Norman for robbery and gun possession charges and transported to county jail. According to KTVU reporter Henry Lee, Norman was on probation for grand theft after initially being charged with robbery.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact The Emeryville Police Department Investigations Unit at 510-596-3700.

Tariq Norman, 19, arrested for looting @cvspharmacy of drugs while armed with loaded gun, per @EmeryvillePD, adding carloads of others escaped & employee was injured & taken to hospital. In July, Norman was put on probation for grand theft after initially being charged w/robbery pic.twitter.com/Z3hDhvJvnu — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) November 5, 2020

