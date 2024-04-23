End of Emeryville Chevys Era Marred by Break-In

The farewell celebration to honor Emeryville’s “charming” Chevys was marred by a weekend break-in.

The Chevys was burglarized Sunday evening with their stock of alcohol seemingly the primary target of the theft. The Emeryville PD noted that they were still determining the total loss inflicted.

Last Friday, a smattering of patrons could be seen snapping selfies to document what was likely their final trip to the idyllic location. Chevys was scheduled to close over the weekend and reopen on Monday for one final service.

As previously reported, patrons have apparently been claiming “souvenirs” since the closure was announced last February and their inventory of salsa bowls and glassware was dwindling. They apparently ran out of to-go containers weeks ago.

The bartender we spoke with mentioned “she wouldn’t be surprised” if they didn’t reopen because of the thefts and maintenance issues.

Despite these setbacks, the location opened as planned on Monday allowing a proper send off.

The bar area was packed with nostalgic customers with a full slate of NBA playoff games being broadcast on their screens.

With low inventory, the short-staffed restaurant began turning people away before 7 p.m.

The restaurant was closed and empty by 7:30 p.m. A packed bar area enjoying the panoramic views of the Emeryville Chevys one last time (Photo: Jordan Potier).

SF Gate notes that among the reasons for the closure was the inability to negotiate a lease with the property owners. A total of 62 employees, including 17 food servers and eight bartenders, lost their employment as a result of the closure.

The shutdown was not shocking to most who have observed the gradual decline of the restaurant.

“A mere shell of the past,” one of the most recent reviews on yelp states giving it two stars. “The location is shabby, it’s dusty and the restrooms unclean.”

The building was admittedly looking rather sad. The exterior signage stripped, the interior visibly dirty and the famous patio area dotted with pigeon droppings.

The Emeryville Chevys “million dollar view”

We can only hope that a new tenant gives the building some TLC and returns the space to its former glory.

With incredible views, a dedicated lot, connection to trails and fantastic egress, our hope is it won’t stay vacant for long.

The location is probably best suited for a large sports bar chain like a Buffalo Wild Wings or Yard House.

Chevys still has nearby locations in Union City and South San Francisco.

