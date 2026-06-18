Emeryville’s Century-Old Townhouse Restaurant Facing Final Days

An Emeryville institution in various forms for 100 years, The Townhouse Restaurant may sadly be facing its final days.

“It is with deep regret and heavy hearts that we announce the closing of The Townhouse Restaurant,” owner Dan Seng shared in a recent press release. “We are profoundly grateful for your unwavering support and patronage over all these years. Thank you for making The Townhouse part of your lives.”

A uniquely challenging post-pandemic hospitality landscape, combined with the structural demands of a century-old property, have culminated in this difficult decision. If a financial savior does not step forward, The Townhouse will permanently close its doors on Saturday, June 20.

One of the many iterations of the The Townhouse.

A 100 Year Legacy

For generations of Emeryville residents, The Townhouse has been far more than just a place to eat—it is a community anchor. To walk through its doors is to step into a living history, a space still echoing with the energy of the decades of characters who have passed through. It has been a haven for former Oaks baseball players and managers, local musicians, the politically connected, and everyday residents alike.

“For the past 36 years, this beloved iteration of the Townhouse has been a gathering place for so many of you—through celebrations, casual meals, live music, sports nights, and everyday moments that turned into lasting memories,” Seng reflected.

The legend of The Townhouse traces back to 1926 when it was built by Emeryville fireman Frank Mesnickow and initially used as a bootlegging operation and speakeasy during Prohibition. Over the next century, the venue reinvented itself to match the changing times. It spent years operating as Vernetti’s Townhouse, a country-western themed bar that even hosted live performances. Later, during the notoriously corrupt John LaCoste era, the building was dubbed “City Hall East,” facilitating the shady deals of the former police chief. By the early 1990s, the venue shifted gears yet again, pivoting as a fine dining establishment and serving as ground zero for the West Coast Cocktail Revival under the direction of Chef Ellen Hope Rosenberg and French restaurateur Joseph LeBrun.

Seng, an Emeryville resident and a Townhouse regular for decades, stepped in during the pandemic to safeguard this rotating legacy. He sought to continue the foundational work of Rosenberg, elevating long-time bar manager Todd O’Leary to General Manager to help guide its modern era.

Townhouse General Manager Todd O’Leary holds a rare vinyl record of county-western songs recorded at The Townhouse.

The property is currently owned by the family trust of the late Bob McManus, who originally acquired it in 1983 and operated it as an Americana-themed restaurant until 1989. McManus passed away in 2007, leaving the property to his family. It has been listed for sale for several years with a current asking price of $2.2M.

Hoping for a “Hail Mary”

While the end may be near, hope has not been entirely extinguished. The Townhouse property has been listed for sale for years. Seng has made efforts to acquire it, but has so far been unable to secure a traditional commercial lender willing to agree to the equitable terms required to make the investment viable.

The team is now openly searching for a private investor to help them cross the finish line. To purchase the property—which includes the restaurant lot and the adjacent yellow house—The Townhouse is seeking a private lender willing to provide a $2 million loan. The proposed terms include 4% simple interest per annum for three years, with repayment of the principal plus an additional 4% interest at the time the note is converted or repaid, netting the lender an 8% total return. The loan would be fully secured by a first-position lien on the property.

Securing these terms would drastically reduce the restaurant’s current overhead and provide the financial runway needed to expand their thriving catering division. Ownership would also finally be able to make crucial, long-term structural investments in the historic building.

“We would like to publicly thank the late Robert H. McManus, the property owner, and his surviving extended family for their graciousness in allowing The Townhouse to continue operating even in these difficult times,” Seng noted.

The familiar and inviting interior of The Townhouse.

One Final Gathering

Barring a last-minute financial miracle, the clock is ticking. Seng is inviting the community to book a reservation and gather at the historic venue one last time.

“We’d love to see you, share stories, and raise a glass together as we say goodbye.”

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