Emeryville’s Annual Art Exhibition Returns to Public Market for Third Consecutive Year

Emeryville’s roving, annual Art Exhibition will return to the former Urban Outfitters space at the Public Market for the third consecutive year. The former industrial building is ideally suited for the event because of its exposed brick and beams, spaciousness and high ceilings as long as it remains vacant.

In fact, the Marketplace was the site of the very first Art Exhibit back in 1987.

Oakland Tribune – Nov 10, 1987 – Pg. 23

As detailed in our recent history of the Emeryville Artists’ Cooperative story, the annual event was founded in 1987, in collaboration with the Emeryville Redevelopment Agency, The Emeryville Artists’ Cooperative and other local leaders.

37 years later, the event is still going strong and is among the most anticipated civic events of the year. This year will be the 38th consecutive event of its kind put on by the Emeryville Celebration of the Arts, Inc.

“We are thrilled to host the 38th Annual Emeryville Art Exhibition at Public Market Emeryville,” said Lauren Krause, VP, Oxford Properties Group. “Investing in the community and fostering a vibrant arts and culture scene here in Emeryville is a priority for our team. We’re proud to provide a platform for local artists, both emerging and established, and to support the incredible talent that makes this area such a unique and creative hub. It’s truly a privilege to be part of this celebration of artistic expression and community spirit”

2023 Opening Reception (Photo: Mylene Stolpe Charismatic Photography).

Open to artists of all media, Jurors for the show consist of Bay Area art professionals who conduct in-person visits to art studios and work spaces to meet the artists and view their work. Online submissions are also accepted.

This year’s selections result in an expansive, exciting, and carefully curated show featuring more than 200 works from over 150 artists.

The group is composed of an influx of new artists participating for the first time along with established high profile artists that have returned to show their work again.

These 2024 contributing artists include:

Painters – Teresa Kalnoskas, M. Louise Stanley, John W Wood, Suzanne Anderson-Carey, and Lisa Rock.

Clay Artists – Ciera Christin Martinez, James Morris and Cuong Ta.

Photographers – John Lund, Richard Misrach, Michael Teresko and Jeannie O’Connor.

Printmakers – Courtney Sennish, and Kazuko Watanabe.

Mixed Media – Michele Théberge, Mari Andrews and Robert Ortbal

Sculptors – John Whitehead, Scott Donahue, Ken Kalman, Heather Van Winkle and Roger Bash.

Textile Artists – Rachel Dosh.

Jeweler – Bassem Elias.

Furniture Makers – Alison J. McLennan, and Roberto Gastelumendi.

“Our city’s artistic roots run deep as established artists who have lived here for years, decades, look forward to their part each fall in the annual celebration” said Sharon Wilchar, exhibition coordinator.

“Many of these artists have experienced national and even international success yet still come ‘home’ to contribute to the exhibition. Several of note this year after time away are photographer Richard Misrach, mixed-media and installation artist Robert Ortbal, and jeweler Bassem Elias. It is so exciting for me to see their new work alongside emerging artists that are submitting work for the first time.”

Interior of the Gallery Space in 2023 (Photo: Mylene Stolpe Charismatic Photography).

Independent curator and exhibition designer Kathleen Hanna serves as curator and juror, now in her 13th year with the Exhibition. “Thirty percent of the artists exhibiting this year are new to the juried exhibition, which is open to all artists living or working in Emeryville,” explains Hanna. “This is wonderful news and confirms that the project is alive and well and an important contribution to the community life of Emeryville.”

The 2024 guest jurors are Vicky Kumpfer, Public Art Consultant and Kristen Zaremba, Public Art Coordinator, Cultural Affairs Division, City of Oakland. “Emeryville is an artists’ community at heart, – there’s no denying that,” said juror Kristen Zaremba. “Meeting so many diverse artists, reviewing their work and gaining insight into their creative processes was life-affirming. It was a pleasure and an honor to be a part of the selection process. The exhibition is truly a celebration of the creative, curious and courageous spirit of these Emeryville artists.”

The works in the 38th Annual Art Exhibition are for sale. Admission to the reception and exhibition are always free.

The opening night reception will be held on Friday, October 4 at 6 p.m. The event offers the opportunity to meet and converse with the artists and get the first look at their works. There will be live music by The doRiaN Mode: Vintage Jazz & Blues. A no-host bar will be available with funds going toward the Emeryville Youth Art Program.

Dates: October 5 – 27

Times: Wed. – Sun. from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Address: 5905 Shellmound Street, Emeryville, CA 94608

