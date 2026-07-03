Emeryville Working to Avert ‘Bay St. Takeover’ Event Being Promoted on Social Media

Emeryville City officials and law enforcement agencies are preparing for a potentially large, unpermitted gathering at Bay Street on Friday after becoming aware of social media posts promoting a “Bay St. Takeover” event.

An AI-generated image shows a “sideshow-style” gathering with crowds and street-performance vehicles promising “fireworks, music, cars, content, and Bay Area Vibes.” The Instagram account promoting the event was only recently created and has used two previous, anonymous usernames.

An image being circulated on social media promoting a “Bay St Takeover.”

In a public advisory issued yesterday, the City of Emeryville warned that additional law enforcement personnel would be deployed throughout the shopping center and surrounding area in anticipation of the gathering.

“Violations will not be tolerated,” the city said in its alert, emphasizing a zero-tolerance policy for loud music, fireworks, and alcohol consumption. Officials warned that individuals who fail to comply may be subject to citation, removal from the property, or other enforcement action.

The city warned of a “Zero Tolerance Policy” in a post shared on July 2.

While organizers of the event have not been publicly identified, Bay Area law enforcement agencies have increasingly dealt with large, social media-driven gatherings that can quickly swell into the hundreds or even thousands of attendees, overwhelming private security and local police resources.

The city is hoping this “preemptive strike”—alerting organizers that the city is aware and prepared for this gathering—will discourage participation. Advanced awareness will allow the EPD to tap local agencies and task forces and “harden” the area to better control incoming crowds.

“In doing our due diligence we decided to issue a warning and a reminder to those who may come to our town to cause chaos that EPD and our regional partners are aware and have taken precautionary measures to minimize any wrongdoing,” Emeryville Police Chief Jeff Jennings provided via email.

A Rising Summer Trend

The warning comes amid a string of similar incidents across the Bay Area that become more common during the summer months.

Just weeks ago, authorities in the East Bay responded to a large, unsanctioned “beach takeover” at a City of Alameda beach that drew hundreds of teenagers and young adults. That event escalated into fights, illegal fireworks, and a double shooting that left two attendees wounded. A follow-up event scheduled for late June was successfully thwarted after a massive, coordinated multi-agency law enforcement staging.

Law enforcement agencies have increasingly referred to these incidents as “takeovers” or “flash gatherings,” noting that they are often organized rapidly through Instagram, Snapchat, and other social media platforms, making it difficult to anticipate attendance levels.

While Friday’s gathering has not yet materialized, the Bay Street Shopping Center has a history of attracting large groups of unaccompanied juveniles and young adults as one of the few shopping centers in the East Bay Core that caters to younger crowds with shopping, ample dining spots, and a regional movie theater.

Whether Friday’s planned gathering turns into another large-scale Bay Area meetup or fizzles out remains to be seen, but the city’s message is clear: Emeryville intends to prevent any repeat of the disruptive incidents that have plagued similar events elsewhere in the region.

“We are prepared to confiscate and impound vehicles under criminal charges and make it very difficult and expensive to get their vehicle back and to vigorously seek prosecution for malicious mayhem, vandalism and other quality of life issues,” Jennings warned.

Recent Legislation Attempts to Tackle Sideshows

Recent state legislation has been enacted to discourage sideshows and street takeovers, including AB 1978 and AB 2186, which expand vehicle impoundment laws, and AB 74, which increases driver’s license suspensions and penalties. However, local efforts to penalize crowds have faced significant hurdles; local “spectator ordinances” designed to fine or jail onlookers have faced intense legal pushback, including an Alameda County ordinance that was ultimately blocked in federal court over First Amendment concerns.

Please leave this field empty Never Miss a Story! Subscribe to Emeryville’s only dedicated news source.

Related