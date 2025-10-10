Emeryville Semi-Monthly Newswire: September 16-30

In this edition of our Semi-Monthly newsletter, we share six stories relevant to Emeryville that you may have missed, including:

From Emeryville to Beverly Hills/

Got a stache everywhere like a 70’s film pic.twitter.com/QIBTxWPfww — Frak (@FrakThePerson) September 24, 2025

Entertainer Name Drops Emeryville in latest Music Video

The Emeryville Marina made a recent appearance in music video by entertainer “Frak the Person.”

“From Emeryville to Beverly Hills … got a ‘stache everywhere like a 70’s film,” Frak raps with his ensemble dancing on the Emeryville Pier with the Watergate Condominiums in the background.

Frak the Person is the rap persona of Alex Fraknoi who lists freestyle and battle-rapping among his talents.

Seal Pup “Rescued” by Emeryville PD

A seal pup somehow made it all the way to the Shell gas station on Powell & Frontage Road the evening of September 21.

Emeryville Police officers were able to corral the pup into a Bankers Box and transport it safely back to the shoreline. The Marine Mammal Center then stepped in to rescue the pup (technically a sea lion) who transported it to their hospital in Sausalito.

The seal was later identified as a northern fur seal that was likely prematurely separated from its mother. “Without mom, these animals can be disoriented and end up in strange places,” they explained.

The MMC advised that while seals thrive in water and is where their food source is, they do not need to be wet to survive. They also advised that anyone that spots a marine mammal in need of help to call their hotline at (415) 289-SEAL (7325).

Kate Karniouchina, Director of the D’Amore-McKim School of Business on Northeastern’s Oakland campus. Photo by Ruby Wallau for Northeastern University

Northeastern University Details Partnership with City to Support Local Businesses

When the City of Emeryville fretted that its support for local businesses might be missing the mark, it turned to Northeastern University (formerly Mills College).

Led by business school professors, a group of undergraduates and grad students were tasked with outreach with the city’s 875 businesses calling over 200 of them and conducting in-depth interviews.

Northeastern’s recommendations were approved in July by an the EDAC (Economic Development Advisory Committee) and will next be presented to City Council for adoption.

Caltrans Hosting “Block Party” to discuss future of I-980 Corridor

Plans for the possible removal of I-980 are slowly moving forward. A whole range of options are being considered that range from pedestrian improvements of the bridge overpasses to its complete removal.

Advocates have framed it as “harm repair” from when construction of the freeway that connects 24 to 880 split West Oakland from Downtown. These advocates have noted that the freeway is underutilized relative to its width justifying its removal.

The event will be held at the immaculate Preservation Park that contains several victorian homes preserved from the freeway’s construction.

Emeryville Woman arrested after brandishing a firearm at High School football game

Antioch Police arrested 33-year-old Emeryville resident Kyarra Allen back on September 20.

According to the police report, a dispute escalated between Allen and the father of her children who was displeased with their kids’ raising and wanted to raise them himself out of state. Allen retrieved a handgun reportedly saying she would not consent to this.

Oakley Police were called and able to deescalate the situation and disarm Allen who was arrested for brandishing a firearm and for being in possession of a firearm on school grounds (both misdemeanor offenses).

Emeryville Man Agrees to Settlement in Child Sex Abuse Case

An Emeryville man involved in a child sex abuse case will spend 90 days in a comprehensive rehabilitation program under a court-approved settlement.

30-year-old Jacob Lasso was arrested earlier this year following a domestic violence incident with a 15-year-old girl.

Lasso pled no contest to statutory rape but could avoid jail time if he successfully completes the required treatment.

