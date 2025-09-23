Emeryville Semi-Monthly Newswire: September 1-15

In this edition of our Semi-Monthly newsletter, we share four stories relevant to Emeryville that you may have missed, including:

Chiron Bomber Facing Extradition from UK

Daniel Andreas San Diego, the man accused of planting bombs at the Emeryville-headquartered Chiron Corporation in 2002, is facing extradition to the U.S.

That 46-year-old San Diego was taken into custody in north Wales in late 2024 after being on the run for over 20 years.

San Diego, who is contesting his extradition, faces a five-day hearing at Westminster Magistrates Court in London to find out if he will be turned over to federal authorities.

Formerly Homeless Woman Details Journey to Emeryville Homeownership

After more than a decade of battling addiction, loss, and health issues on the streets of Oakland, a formerly homeless woman has achieved was it the ultimate goal for many: homeownership.

Tennessee native Jenn Oakley, spotlighted in the Chronicle in 2020 while dwelling in one of Oakland’s “Tuff Shed” communities, got her life back on track through the Rising Sun Center for Opportunity. Rising Sun, located on San Pablo Ave in Emeryville, helps provide career pathways for at-risk youth, the formerly incarcerated and those experiencing homelessness.

After gaining employment, Oakley utilized the city’s First Home Emeryville program for down payment assistance. Oakley also received a financial boost through a GoFundMe campaign that netted her over $10K.

Oakley officially moved her possessions from a nearby storage facility into her Emeryville home this summer.

UPS Driver Charged in 2023 Emeryville Killing

Authorities have announced the arrest of a suspect in the 2023 unsolved murder of Dexter Appleby. Appleby was shot and killed on San Pablo Avenue back on May 26, 2023. At the time, it was the city’s first homicide in six years.

44-year-old James Wheeler was identified through a surveillance video shared by the EPD, prompting a person who recognized him to come forward implicating him.

Wheeler, already in jail for an unrelated killing where he was ultimately convicted of manslaughter, is slated to be sentenced on October 17. He has yet to be arraigned in Appleby’s killing.

East Bay Bike Party Again Rolls Through Emeryville

The volunteer-led East Bay Bike Party once again made its way through Emeryville’s streets and parks.

On the second Friday of every month, the organization maps a route from a local BART station. Riders follow a 10-15 mile route with themed party stops along the way encouraging costumes, illuminated bike decorations and music. The cluster of cyclists encourages respectful riding, safety and seeks to broaden awareness of vehicles sharing the road with them.

This September 12 route paused at the Emeryville Marina allowing revelers to “hydrate” and enjoy amplified music to the backdrop of the city’s panoramic views.

The organization typically publishes their routes a couple days prior to the event. To be notified of their next ride, follow them on Instagram and set alerts.

