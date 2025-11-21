Emeryville Semi-Monthly Newswire: November 1-15, 2025

City Surveying Residents on Proposed “Iconography”

The City of Emeryville is asking residents to weigh in on three proposed “wayfinding” components by Los Angeles based artist Sijia Chen. The designs would be incorporated into the public art for the forthcoming, and somewhat contentious, 40th Street Multimodal project.

The theme of the project, “Bringing Nature into the Urban Streetscape,” reflects a vision of integrating organic elements into Emeryville’s urban environment according to Chen.

The choices were universally panned on the Emeryville Reddit page. “They’re too complicated and too crowded and too similar all at once,” was one response. Others questioned their usefulness for navigation.

The survey posted here will close on November 26 at 5:00 p.m.