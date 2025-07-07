Emeryville Semi-Monthly Newswire: June 16-30

Emeryville was acknowledged with a Silver Level “Bicycle Friendly Community” award in 2017.

League of CA Cities Publication Spotlights Emeryville as ‘Biking Oasis’

Western City, a print and online publication by the League of California Cities, recently published a story spotlighting the cities of Davis and Emeryville as “Biking Oases.”

Davis has long been at the forefront of biking culture but Emeryville is “nipping at its heels” according to the story.

What Davis and Emeryville have in common is being flat, and having the political will to prioritize bike safety over car convenience the story goes on to detail.

Emeryville’s transformation into a bike-friendly community has been decades in the making with former Councilmember John Bauters getting a lot of the credit by local media for leaning into the city’s efforts over the past decade.