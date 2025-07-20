Emeryville Semi-Monthly Newswire: July 1-15

In this edition of our Semi-Monthly newswire, we share five stories relevant to Emeryville that you may have missed, including:
- AC Transit Implements first of two phase fare increases
- CBS Honors Homeless Ministry Founder with latest Icon Award
- Longtime Civil Rights Lawyer Dan Siegel Dead at 79
- Harvest Properties looking for Extension on Bay Center Project
- Former Teacher finds her ‘forever home’ in Emeryville
AC Transit Fares Increase
AC Transit implemented a two-phase fare increase that began on July 1, raising the adult local cash fare from $2.50 to $2.75 and the Transbay fare from $6.00 to $6.50. The Board of Directors narrowly approved the plan in a 4–3 vote, citing the need to maintain service levels while avoiding deeper cuts.
This marks the agency’s first fare adjustment since 2019 and is expected to generate about $4.1 million in the next fiscal year to help close a growing budget deficit as federal pandemic relief funds run out. A second increase is scheduled for July 1, 2026, which will raise the local fare to $3.00.
To communicate these increases, AC Transit has launched an outreach campaign including public notices, onboard announcements, and community partnerships.
The fare hike coincides with the upcoming launch of the agency’s redesigned bus network in August, part of a broader effort to improve service while stabilizing finances.
East Bay Man Devotes Life to Ministering, Serving Unhoused
CBS News Bay Area has produced a segment showcasing their latest Icon Award to a man whose work centers around Emeryville and the East Bay. The honor is bestowed on local community heroes who “do outstanding service to make our San Francisco Bay Area a better place.”
Vincent Pannizzo, a former PHD student at UC Berkeley, founded the nonprofit, Mission for the Homeless to help the region’s many homeless and offer hope while sharing his faith and simply letting them know that “somebody cares.”
The segment follows Pannizzo along his routine that includes a stop at the Emeryville Citizens Assistance Program where he loads up on free groceries to deliver to the region’s homeless.
ECAP’s volunteer director Bobby Miller credits Pannizzo with finding folks who are too ill or physically unable to pick up the free food themselves.
ECAP is temporarily operating out of a space on 26th & San Pablo Avenue until their new permanent home at the Nellie Hannon Gateway project is completed (anticipated to happen this fall).
Longtime Civil Rights Lawyer Dan Siegel Dead at 79
Longtime activist and civil rights lawyer Dan Siegel died on July 2 at the age of 79. Siegel spoke at the Oakland “No Kings” rally on June 14 which turned out to be his final public appearance.
Siegel was the subject our 2020 story on the killing of 14-year-old Tyrone Guyton by Emeryville Police Officers in 1973. “This case deeply affected me and opened my eyes to the never ending racial violence towards young men of color by police departments.”
Siegel returned to Emeryville in the wake of the 2015 EPD shooting of Yuvette Henderson stating “things haven’t changed very much, we’re just getting older but the cycle of violence continues.”
Harvest Properties seeks extension for Bay Center Project
Harvest Properties is looking for an extension on their planned “Bay Center” project at 6425-6475 Christie Avenue.
The Oakland-based developer blamed a combination of high interest rates, construction costs and a lack of tenant activity for pausing their plans for a six-story, 210,000-square-foot lab building.
The request for an extension was slated to come before the Planning Commission at their June meeting but this was canceled due to a lack of quorum that requires a minimum of four commissioners.
The July Planning Commission meeting has already been canceled. The next regularly scheduled Planning Commission meeting will be August 28.
Former Teacher Secures ‘Forever’ Apartment in Emeryville
The New York Times recently profiled 77-year old Emeryville resident Patricia Brennecke in the “Renters” section of their publication that tell the stories of those searching for stable housing in a frequently challenging housing market.
Brennecke, a former teacher who previously lived in Oakland for 8 years, speaks of the difficulties in searching for a home in a more “analog” way and finding something suitable for someone to age into knowing mobility will eventually become an issue.
Brennecke was able to secure a one-bedroom unit in Triangle neighborhood for $1850/mo. that suited her needs and is described by the Times as “comfy, alive with color and personality.”
“Almost everything here is a street find,” Ms. Brennecke proudly explains to the reporter in the column.
