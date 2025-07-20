Emeryville Semi-Monthly Newswire: July 1-15

AC Transit Fares Increase

AC Transit implemented a two-phase fare increase that began on July 1, raising the adult local cash fare from $2.50 to $2.75 and the Transbay fare from $6.00 to $6.50. The Board of Directors narrowly approved the plan in a 4–3 vote, citing the need to maintain service levels while avoiding deeper cuts.

This marks the agency’s first fare adjustment since 2019 and is expected to generate about $4.1 million in the next fiscal year to help close a growing budget deficit as federal pandemic relief funds run out. A second increase is scheduled for July 1, 2026, which will raise the local fare to $3.00.

To communicate these increases, AC Transit has launched an outreach campaign including public notices, onboard announcements, and community partnerships.

The fare hike coincides with the upcoming launch of the agency’s redesigned bus network in August, part of a broader effort to improve service while stabilizing finances.