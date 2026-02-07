Support
    Emeryville Semi-Monthly Newswire: January 16-31, 2026

    February 7, 2026
    by
    2 mins read

    In this edition of our Semi-Monthly newswire, we share five stories relevant to Emeryville that you may have missed including:

    “Baking saved my life,” says Emeryville baker behind viral guava cake

    An Emeryville baker is drawing attention not just for her sought-after guava chiffon cake, but for the resilience and relationship behind it.

    Honey & Pearl founder Tamara Esparza says baking became a lifeline through years of hardship, and that meeting her partner, Vinnie, helped her begin rebuilding her life. Now the couple’s Emeryville operation is turning a deeply personal survival story into one of the Bay Area’s most talked-about dessert successes.

    Read More on SFGate.com

    Emeryville artist’s colorful vision helps bring Super Bowl art to the Bay Area

    Emeryville artist and Co-op resident Erin Fong is turning her vibrant, joyful designs into the official visual theme for Super Bowl LX, a milestone that grew from years of local creativity and community support.

    Known for using color to uplift and as a neurodivergent creator, Fong’s custom letterpress prints — featured on Super Bowl tickets, programs and in San Francisco’s Moscone Center — reflect both her artistic resilience and her deep Bay Area roots as she brings local spirit to one of the nation’s biggest sporting stages.

    Read More on The SF Chronicle

    Rising Sun BLM Sign Under Repair

    The Black Lives Matter sign atop 3601 San Pablo Avenue is currently undergoing repairs, with reinstallation expected in the next few months.

    Originally installed in 2020 amid nationwide racial unrest, the neon sign was created by the Oakland-based arts collective lumenCrew. Mounted on the two-story Rising Sun Center for Opportunity, it remains visible to drivers traveling westbound on I-580.

    In the meantime, the crew has installed a temporary sign previously displayed at Oakland City Hall.

    The installation features five different animations cycling at five-minute intervals, including alternating messages such as “Know Justice, Know Peace” and “No Justice, No Peace.”

    Strong Towns Spotlights Emeryville’s Streetscapes Progress

    Urban storyteller Hope Henchey recently visited Emeryville as part of a collaborative walk audit with Strong Towns, a national nonprofit that advocates for financially resilient, people-centered cities. The one-hour walkthrough highlighted how Emeryville’s streetscape reflects intentional planning aimed at improving safety and access for residents outside of cars.

    Henchey pointed to the city’s growing network of greenways, bike boulevards, and pedestrian connections as examples of low-cost, high-impact changes—often achieved through simple restriping and design. Strong Towns’ mission of promoting walkable, sustainable communities aligned closely with Emeryville’s active transportation efforts, which Henchey described as a hopeful glimpse of what more “human-centered” cities of the future can look like.

    EmeryTech Extends Rooftop Bee Apiary Partnership to Support Urban Pollinators

    The EmeryTech building has announced the extension of its collaboration with Best Bees, continuing the rooftop apiary project that houses thriving honeybee hives above the Emeryville building. The initiative reflects a growing trend in urban sustainability, using under-utilized rooftop space to support pollinators and local biodiversity while raising awareness about the vital role bees play in city ecosystems.

    The apiary not only benefits the environment but also engages tenants and visitors — with past events like honey tastings and beekeeping experiences organized on site. EmeryTech’s commitment to this project highlights how creative partnerships can turn commercial rooftops into productive, ecological assets for the community

    Rob Arias

    is a third generation Californian and East Bay native who lived in Emeryville from 2003 to 2021. Rob founded The E'ville Eye in 2011 after being robbed at gunpoint and lamenting the lack of local news coverage. Rob's "day job" is as a creative professional.

