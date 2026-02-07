Emeryville Semi-Monthly Newswire: January 16-31, 2026

“Baking saved my life,” says Emeryville baker behind viral guava cake

An Emeryville baker is drawing attention not just for her sought-after guava chiffon cake, but for the resilience and relationship behind it.

Honey & Pearl founder Tamara Esparza says baking became a lifeline through years of hardship, and that meeting her partner, Vinnie, helped her begin rebuilding her life. Now the couple’s Emeryville operation is turning a deeply personal survival story into one of the Bay Area’s most talked-about dessert successes.