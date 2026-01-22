Emeryville Semi-Monthly Newswire: January 1-15, 2026

Photo: @urban_ore_workers via Instagram.

Urban Ore Employees Union Ratifies Contract

After nearly three years of organizing and a six-week strike, workers at Berkeley salvage and reuse retailer Urban Ore have ratified their first union contract, bringing a formal end to a prolonged labor dispute. The agreement includes wage increases and stronger job protections, while reducing the company’s revenue-sharing program.

While the contract resolves the immediate conflict, Berkeleyside reports that underlying tensions between worker-owners and management may persist as the octogenarian founders explore a succession plan for the business they founded in 1980.