Emeryville Semi-Monthly Newswire: February 1-15

In this edition of our Semi-Monthly newsletter, we share five stories relevant to Emeryville that you may have missed including:

Photo: FBI

UK Court OKs Extradition For ‘Chiron Bomber’

Daniel Andreas San Diego, the man accused of planting two nail bombs at Emeryville’s Chiron Corporation headquarters in 2003 could soon be returned to the United States to face trial, after a UK court ruled he may be extradited.

Daniel Andreas San Diego, once on the FBI’s “most wanted” list, was arrested in rural Wales following more than two decades on the run in a case tied to a series of animal-rights–related attacks across the Bay Area.

Image: Google Maps

Loan on Emeryville’s Ratio Innovation Campus Hits Market

The recently renovated Ratio Innovation Campus could soon have a new owner as Morgan Stanley shops a $106 million loan tied to the property, the San Francisco Business Times reports.

The two-building Hollis Street complex was once home to LeapFrog Enterprises before Apple’s 2010 iPad launch reshaped the children’s learning tablet market.

Now, the debt sale could allow a new investor to take control through a deed-in-lieu of foreclosure — a signal of continued strain in the East Bay’s cooling life sciences real estate sector.

Photo: Ellis Partners

EmeryTech Hits Market as Potential Short Sale

One of Emeryville’s largest office properties is heading to market as post-pandemic vacancy continues to challenge the city’s commercial sector. Blackstone is marketing EmeryTech, a 234,016-square-foot campus at 1400 65th St., for sale through Newmark the SF Business Times is reporting.

The listing comes months after Premier Nutrition signed a 10-year lease for roughly 118,000 square feet, boosting occupancy to about 67%. Still, Emeryville’s office vacancy reached 28.7% in the fourth quarter, underscoring ongoing pressure on valuations and raising the possibility the property could trade at a steep discount compared to its 2019 purchase price.

A likely AI generated image was used by Nextdoor to represent “Emeryville.”

Emeryville Ranked Fifth “Friendliest” in California by Nextdoor

Emeryville has earned a top-five spot on Nextdoor’s latest list of the friendliest places to live in California, with locals rating the city highly for neighborliness, walkability, diverse eateries and access to parks and waterfront trails (never mind that an AI generated image was seemingly used to represent the city).

According to the ranking, Emeryville scored strong on friendliness — a key factor in the list — and benefits from a tight-knit community vibe despite its urban setting, with amenities that encourage social connection and everyday interaction among residents. The city’s mix of convenience, food scene, dog-friendly spaces and waterfront access helped it stand out among communities statewide.

Photo: Jordan Potier

Parc on Powell converts Commercial Space to “ADUs”

Neighbors may have noticed construction in the long-vacant ground-floor units of Parc on Powell on Hollis and assumed a new tenant might be moving in.

Unfortunately—or fortunately, depending on your perspective—these were “ADU” conversions, not a new café conveniently located near the busy Bark Park on Powell dog park.

The Equity Residential–owned apartment complex received approval in 2025 to convert the corner unit into five residential units. One of these lofts was recently listed on Parc on Powell’s Instagram for $3,180 per month. The space is being marketed as a live-work unit, and leasing requires an Emeryville business license

Please leave this field empty Never Miss a Story! Subscribe to Emeryville’s only dedicated news source.

Related