Emeryville Semi-Monthly Newswire: August 16-31

In this edition of our Semi-Monthly newsletter, we share five stories relevant to Emeryville that you may have missed, including:
- Casual Carpool Announces Relaunch Date for Emeryville Location
- Newsom touts latest results of CHP Partnership
- Newsbreak launches ‘CrimeRadar’ tool
- Emeryville’s Beleaguered Windspire Turbine Permanently Removed
- Stanford Ave Linear Park to get Nature Exploration Area
Casual Carpool Organizers Announce Emeryville Location Relaunch Date
A grassroots movement to bring back casual carpool is gaining momentum. Last month, the organizers officially relaunched with a reopening of the Oakland Lakeshore stop.
For the uninitiated, Casual carpool is an informal system where drivers pick up passengers at designated spots so they can use carpool lanes and cross toll bridges faster and cheaper.
Results of a public survey showed a strong interest in relaunching the two designated Emeryville stops. These include one on Christie Avenue IFO Pacific Park Plaza, and another at 3101 Powell St. across from the Watergate complex. Emeryville’s stops are amongst the most convenient for commuters because of the city’s proximity to the Bay Bridge toll plaza.
The official relaunch of the Christie Avenue stop is slated for September 30th. No timeline for the Marina location has been established but the organizers are hoping to launch all existing locations within a year.
Emeryville’s Beleaguered Windspire Turbine Permanently Removed
The beleaguered windspire turbine, installed as part of the 2017 Peladeau Park renovation, has finally met its fate. The turbine was intended to power the lights on the stretch of The Greenway’s walking path but it became apparent fairly quickly the amount of wind generated along the corridor was deficient.
Over it’s roughly 8 years at the location, it produced a meager 129 kWH of energy. Relocation of the turbine to the Marina area was considered by the city, but ultimately deemed financially unfeasible. The original cost of installation of the turbine was $50K with approximately 70% provided through a grant.
The southwest corner of Powell & Hollis is being renovated as part of the city’s sustainable streetscapes initiative. The slip lane on the corner has already been filled in will be included in the expanded plaza. There’s hope that the city will eventually pursue a “pedestrian scramble” where walkers and cyclists can navigate across the intersection diagonally and avoid waiting for two separate stop lights.
The windspire will be replaced by a new public art installation designed by local artist Trent Thompson.
Newsbreak Launches CrimeRadar Tool
Another breaking news tool has emerged to help resident awareness of crime in their neighborhood.
Similar to the Citizen App, Newsbreak’s “CrimeRadar” provides realtime alerts and an interactive map that shows recent crime reports in a user’s area.
The app is touting real-time coverage of over 10,000 cities including Emeryville.
The tool pulls from publicly available law enforcement data and scanner feeds, then overlays incidents on an interactive and sortable map.
The Newsbreak platform has been criticized for its accuracy, use of AI and its ties to the People’s Republic of China.
Newsom Touts Results of CHP Partnership In Oakland
California Governor Gavin Newsom is touting the latest results of the California Highway Patrol’s partnership with local municipalities including Oakland.
According to data provided by the Governor’s office, since February 2024, The CHP’s partnership with Oakland has lead to:
- 73 felony arrests
- 420 misdemeanor arrests
- 1,528 DUI arrests
- 4,257 stolen vehicles recovered
- 247 firearms seized
Crime in Oakland, Emeryville and Berkeley have all seen double digit percentage drops in crimes reported during this span.
The CHP operates differently from municipal police departments and does not have a local police commission or civilian oversight board. Its accountability structure instead runs through the governor, legislature, internal affairs, and state inspectors.
Supporters argue the CHP can act more uniformly and efficiently statewide without being slowed by local politics. Critics might counter that the absence of civilian oversight limits transparency and community trust.
Stanford Avenue Park Latest to Receive Nature Play Area
The Emeryville Children and Nature org is set to debut the results of their latest efforts to increase children’s everyday access to nature across the city.
Emeryville Children & Nature collaborates with partners like schools and early childhood programs to bring play elements like stumps and logs as well as native plants and shade trees to local parks and schoolyards.
Their latest efforts will be unveiled at the Stanford Avenue Linear Park on Wednesday, September 17th from 2:30 to 5 p.m. Food, refreshments, live entertainment, and interactive sand and mud tables for the kids.
Stanford Avenue park has been earmarked for expansion with the recent acquisition of the adjacent Boyd’s Auto property.
