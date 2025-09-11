Emeryville Semi-Monthly Newswire: August 16-31

The designated pickup spot IFO Pacific Park Plaza (Photo: @SFCasualCarpool).

Casual Carpool Organizers Announce Emeryville Location Relaunch Date

A grassroots movement to bring back casual carpool is gaining momentum. Last month, the organizers officially relaunched with a reopening of the Oakland Lakeshore stop.

For the uninitiated, Casual carpool is an informal system where drivers pick up passengers at designated spots so they can use carpool lanes and cross toll bridges faster and cheaper.

Results of a public survey showed a strong interest in relaunching the two designated Emeryville stops. These include one on Christie Avenue IFO Pacific Park Plaza, and another at 3101 Powell St. across from the Watergate complex. Emeryville’s stops are amongst the most convenient for commuters because of the city’s proximity to the Bay Bridge toll plaza.

The official relaunch of the Christie Avenue stop is slated for September 30th. No timeline for the Marina location has been established but the organizers are hoping to launch all existing locations within a year.