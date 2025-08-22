Emeryville Semi-Monthly Newswire: Aug 1 -15

In this edition of our Semi-Monthly newswire, we share five stories relevant to Emeryville that you may have missed, including:
- Labor Organizer Voices Concerns over Sutter Health Emeryville Hospital
- City of Emeryville Website Redesign
- Emeryville Package Thief busted impersonating Amazon Delivery Driver
- JewBelong Billboards on Powell Street Spark Debate
- Ava Community Energy Offering $10M in E-Bike Rebates
Looming Sutter Health Emeryville Hospital Battle Previewed in Interview with Labor Leader
As soon as Sutter Health unveiled plans for a proposed $1 billion, 200-bed hospital in Emeryville, it’s likely that opposition immediately began organizing to influence, extract concessions from or even outright oppose the project.
The project is intended to replace Berkeley’s Alta Bates facility that does not meet state seismic standards for an acute care hospital.
As Emeryville saw when Kaiser attempted to build a hospital in their city in the 1990s, opposition can come from many angles including rival cities that stand to lose millions in revenue.
SEIU-United Healthcare Workers West organizer Doug Jones recently sat down with East Bay Insiders reporter Steve Tavares to discuss Labor’s concerns with the project. Jones expresses concern that the hospital will diminish rather than expand critical health services for the East Bay.
Jones argues Sutter has a track record of prioritizing profitable specialty services while cutting essential but less lucrative ones. Jones warns that building a hospital with more than 100 fewer beds than Alta Bates’ current 339-bed license will undermine regional preparedness for pandemics, earthquakes, and everyday demand.
Jones stresses that while unions support new facilities and jobs, they want binding commitments on bed counts and services, noting that Sutter has already resisted meeting with SEIU and CNA on these concerns while seeking political support for fast-tracking approvals.
City of Emeryville Asking for Feedback on New Website
The City of Emeryville debuted their new website powered by the Granicus platform. The old site on the CivicPlus platform had been plagued by security and usability issues. A five-year, $235,000 contract with Granicus was approved back in February, 2024.
It’s been a rough transition for “power users” like our site who had previously bookmarked commonly accessed areas and linked to city resources. Many of these links are now broken and redirects were not created.
Subscribers of the city newsletter may also need to whitelist their new email sender address (EmeryvilleCA@public.govdelivery.com) to ensure it lands in your inbox.
The city is asking users to share feedback on the new site through a survey.
Mail Thief busted impersonating Amazon Delivery Driver
A 35-year-old Oakland man has been charged with four counts of burglary after allegedly disguising himself as an Amazon delivery driver to steal mail and packages from two Emeryville apartment complexes.
Prosecutors allege the suspect, already on parole for a prior burglary, gained entry by carrying boxes and wearing the trademark blue and grey uniform, targeting Green City Lofts and Bayview Place between May and July of this year. Residents eventually recognized the scheme after repeated visits, and police identified the man through surveillance footage and prior law enforcement contacts.
He has pleaded not guilty, remains jailed with parole revoked, and is set for a Sept. 17 preliminary hearing.
JewBelong Billboards Again Spark Controversy
Billboards along Powell Street claiming to raise awareness of growing antisemitism might not be having the desired effect. Residents seemed more convinced that these are a form of Israeli propaganda than an effort to curb antisemitic behavior.
“Protesting Israel but silent on Myanmar? Makes you wonder why,” the billboard states provocatively and another one that replaces Myanmar with “Congo.”
The message seemed to imply that Israel was under more scrutiny than other countries because of their Jewish population. Commenters on our Instagram were quick to flag the statement as whataboutism which is a strategy of responding to an accusation with a counter-accusation instead of a defense against the original accusation. Commenters also pointed out that unlike the other conflicts, much of the weaponry Israel was using in their assault on Gaza was being provided by the U.S.
JewBelong ran a similar campaign about two years ago prior to the October 7 attacks by Hamas on Israel. Their have been many successful and unsuccessful attempts to deface these billboards over this span.
Councilmember Kalimah Priforce commented that he looked into options for having the Billboard removed but learned it fell under protected free speech.
All three conflicts meet certain criteria of genocide and are awaiting adjudication with the U.N’s International Court of Justice.
Ava Community Energy Offering $10M in E-Bike Rebates
Ava Community Energy has launched one of the nation’s largest e-bike rebate initiatives. They are offering Alameda County residents a chance to win instant rebates ranging from $400 to $1,500 toward the purchase of a new e-bike via monthly lottery drawings.
The $10 million program, co-funded by Ava and a $4 million grant from the Alameda County Transportation Commission, will issue approximately 600 rebates per month through September 2026—totaling an estimated 8,200 to 9,200 rebates.
all redeemable at participating local bike shops listed within the program details (the closest to Emeryville being Rad Power Bikes in Berkeley and Tip Top Bike shop in North Oakland).
Income-qualified participants can receive even higher rebates and an additional $250 for safety gear like helmets, locks, and lights.
Applicants will be entered into monthly drawings, with 600 rebates awarded each month through September 2026.
