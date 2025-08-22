Emeryville Semi-Monthly Newswire: Aug 1 -15

Looming Sutter Health Emeryville Hospital Battle Previewed in Interview with Labor Leader

As soon as Sutter Health unveiled plans for a proposed $1 billion, 200-bed hospital in Emeryville, it’s likely that opposition immediately began organizing to influence, extract concessions from or even outright oppose the project.

The project is intended to replace Berkeley’s Alta Bates facility that does not meet state seismic standards for an acute care hospital.

As Emeryville saw when Kaiser attempted to build a hospital in their city in the 1990s, opposition can come from many angles including rival cities that stand to lose millions in revenue.

SEIU-United Healthcare Workers West organizer Doug Jones recently sat down with East Bay Insiders reporter Steve Tavares to discuss Labor’s concerns with the project. Jones expresses concern that the hospital will diminish rather than expand critical health services for the East Bay.

Jones argues Sutter has a track record of prioritizing profitable specialty services while cutting essential but less lucrative ones. Jones warns that building a hospital with more than 100 fewer beds than Alta Bates’ current 339-bed license will undermine regional preparedness for pandemics, earthquakes, and everyday demand.

Jones stresses that while unions support new facilities and jobs, they want binding commitments on bed counts and services, noting that Sutter has already resisted meeting with SEIU and CNA on these concerns while seeking political support for fast-tracking approvals.