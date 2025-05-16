Emeryville Semi-Monthly Newsletter: May 1-15

In this edition of our Semi-Monthly newsletter, we share five stories relevant to Emeryville that you may have missed, including:

Video Game History Foundation Chooses Emeryville For New Home

The Video Game History Foundation (VGHF) has planted roots in Emeryville. The ambition of the nonprofit is to build an online archive to provide the public access to their growing collection of video game development materials, out-of-print magazines, artwork, ephemera, and other materials related to the history of video games and it culture.

While they do not currently offer tours of their physical space which is located along Powell Street, they do have a growing searchable digital library accessible to the public.

The 48 Hills independent online news site recently published an extensive interview with founder and director Frank Cifaldi who details his ambitions for organization.

To stay up to date on The VGHF’s progress, subscribe to their newsletter through their website or follow them on Instagram @gamehistoryorg.

Applications open for Nellie Hannon Gateway Affordable Housing Project

The Nellie Hannon Gateway project, the first of three housing projects subsidized by 2018’s $50M Measure C Housing Bond, is accepting applications for residents.

44 of the 90 units are being made available to those earning less than 60% of the Area Median Income (AMI). The remainder of these units are reserved for those transitioning out homelessness. The nonprofit ECAP food pantry will also operate out of the space.

You can apply online or download an application on the MTC website. The deadline to submit your application is May 26 at 5pm. A lottery will be held on June 9th.

Gilman Street Roundabouts Completed

The redesign of Berkeley’s most notorious traffic intersection has finally been completed. The I-80 Gillman interchange was deemed complete by the ACTC on April 28 after over 10 years of planning and construction. The cost of the project was an eye-popping $100M.

While reaction to the cost and timeline of the project has been widely scrutinized, the new “double roundabout” design has been met with mostly positive reaction by drivers.

While roundabouts are common in other countries, adoption in the US has been slow and navigating them requires a bit of trial and error. Roundabouts are said to offer significant advantages over traditional traffic signals, including improved safety, better traffic flow, and reduced maintenance costs.

The project also includes a new bike/ped overcrossing and Bay Trail connection.

Read more of the project on AlamedaCTC.org.

New Public Mural Debuts at 4700 San Pablo Ave Project

A new public mural was recently completed at the 4700 San Pablo Avenue commercial project.

“Lazy Caterpillar” was painted by Oakland-based artist Fernanda Martinez. Martinez’ vibrant style incorporates intricate patterns and textures that “draw from her memories and observations of nature.”

The mural was funded under the city’s AiPP (Art in Public Places) 1% requirement of private development and commissioned by the developer.

Photo: AC Transit.

“Bombshell” report questions AC Transit’s BRT Project Implementation in East Oakland

A forthcoming report by UC Berkeley researchers is scrutinizing AC Transit’s $232 million Tempo bus rapid transit (BRT) project along International Boulevard in East Oakland.

The lanes, intended to expedite service and boost transit adoption, may have had the unintended consequences of expediting small business loss, and causing an increase in traffic collisions.

The story is applicable to Emeryville, particularly in regards to the impact on local business, as local planners trudge forward with plans for dedicated lanes along San Pablo Avenue and the 40th Street Corridors. These plans have been questioned by local businesses but have thus far been mostly dismissed by decision makers.

The report’s preliminary findings were presented at a community meeting in East Oakland, with the full report slated for release later this month.

