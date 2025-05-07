Emeryville Semi-Monthly Newsletter: April 16-30

In this edition of our Semi-Monthly newsletter, we share five stories relevant to Emeryville that you may have missed, including:

Photo: @urban_ore_workers via Instagram. Urban Ore Workers Union Pauses Strike after 40 Days The Urban Ore Workers Union announced a “cooling off” period from their worker strike after 40 days on the picket line. The announcement was made on May 1 which is recognized as May Day, an alternative to Labor Day with ties to Socialism and Marxism (incidentally, the holiday has origins in Emeryville at an 1890 picnic at Shell Mound Park organized by Carpenters and Joiners unions).

“We have agreed to a 45-day cooling off period to bargain the rest of our contract while Urban Ore returns to normal operations and recoups some of its financial losses,” they shared via Instagram. “We have reached tentative agreement on a number of key subjects and have settled on an interim adjustment to our wage structure which will stabilize wages and give everyone a little pay bump.”

The union warned that should they not reach a contract in these 45 days, they’d likely be back on the picket line.

The SF Standard published a comprehensive piece on the fight that it framed as a battle between old-school environmentalist Hippies and the worker-first idealism of its newer, younger employees.

Rest in peace, Mike. 💚 pic.twitter.com/SjWC9dd8qL — LeapFrog (@LeapFrog) April 16, 2025 Leapfrog Founder Dies from Assisted Suicide Leapfrog founder Mike Wood passed away on April 10. He was 72 years old. “He was an innovative leader whose passion to find a new way to help his child learn led to something remarkable.” the company announced on social media. “His passion was transformed into a company that has helped millions of children learn to read, and so much more.” Wood founded Leapfrog in Emeryville 1995 developing pioneering learning products like its “LeapPad” tablet that sold over 30 million units. The products were eventually made obsolete by touchscreen tablets like the iPad mini (released in 2012) and Leapfrog was acquired by Vtech in 2016. Wood, who suffered from Alzheimer’s, opted for physician-assisted suicide in Switzerland where it’s been legal since 1942. An obituary of Wood’s life can be read on The NY Times.

Gun Billboards Draw Outrage From The Community Turkish firearms maker Canik launched an advertising campaign on Bay Area billboards that got some attention last month. The ads spotlighted their Mete MC9 model that recently earned compliance in the state. California has additional regulations on the sale of firearms including magazine capacity and other safety features. The billboards were spotted up and down major highways including the Emeryville billboard off the I-80 interchange near IKEA. Many who drove by the billboards expressed disdain for posting them in an urban area with a long history of gun violence particularly in Oakland. The ads was abruptly removed from the Emeryville location, and others, on April 17. The Oaklandside published two stories on the matter noting that it may have been removed for legal reasons which apparently require a permit from Oakland’s Chief of Police.

Photo: Lance Iversen / San Francisco Chronicle / Polaris SF Chronicle Reminisces on Draymond Green ‘Being Broke’ While Living in Emeryville SF Chronicle Culture Critic Peter Hartlaub penned a recent story profiling the humble beginnings of Warriors star Draymond Green who lived in Emeryville for the first few years of his playing career. Green moved into the Courtyards on 65th apartments after signing with the team in 2012 as a second round pick. A frugal Green is described as moving in and unpacking without the help of professional movers, shopping at Pak ‘N Save and buying light fixtures from Ashley Furniture. After winning their first championship in 40 years a decade ago, Green signed a lucrative, five-year contract and purchased a home in the Berkeley hills. Following the historic win, The E’ville Eye orchestrated providing Green a ceremonial key to the city in a well-attended city council meeting. Green’s current dwellings are reportedly in SOMA during the season and Brentwood in Southern California in the off-season.

Emeryville Artist Tells the Story of Disappearing Kelp Emeryville-based artist Ann Holsberry was profiled by NBC Bay Area for a special Earth Week segment. Holsberry noticed the kelp beds were disappearing and began documenting the phenomenon through her art. Holsberry uses an old form of photography called cyanotypes that creates a “blueprint” type image with a substrate and light-sensitive emulsions. Holsberry hopes to use her art to draw awareness of climate change and the impact on our ecosystems.

Local exhibitions of her work are shared on her website.

