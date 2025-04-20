Emeryville Semi-Monthly Newsletter: April 1-15

Eli’s Mile High Facing Lawsuit

If things hadn’t gotten bad enough for Eli’s, they are now being sued by a neighboring business.

Last month, we detailed how the venue was struggling after having their patio area red-tagged by the City of Oakland citing numerous violations. This amenity accounted for 60% of the venue’s revenue and they are seeking $150,000 in GoFundMe donations to help construction efforts necessary to reopen it.

Now, the venue is facing a $166,000 lawsuit by a neighboring business who claim their structure caused flooding and damage to their property.

Litigant Greg Barron, who has owned the property since the 1980s, claims that the flooding eroded his building’s century-old foundation and rotting its roof and back wall. The space is leased to a variety of tenants for light industrial uses such as storage for contractors and a motorcycle shop.

“The fact is, they’re asking people for money to dig them out of a hole that they put themselves in,” he said in this SF Gate story explaining he’s had good relations with previous Eli’s owners.