Emeryville Semi-Monthly Newsletter: April 1-15

In this edition of our Semi-Monthly Emeryville newsletter*, we share five stories relevant to Emeryville that you may have missed including:
- Berkeley Receives $4.1M State Grant to Repair I-80 Culverts
- Eli’s Mile High Sued by Neighboring Business
- San Pablo Ave Affordable Housing Project secures $12.8 million Loan
- GameStop Ram-Raided Again
- Lee Family files civil lawsuit against Nima Momeni
*Previously the “bi-monthly” newsletter.
Emeryville GameStop Ram-Raided Yet Again
KTVU has noted yet another “Ram-Raiding” burglary of the Emeryville GameStop. This one occurred early Thursday, April 10 at about 7 a.m.
The beleaguered store has been ransacked so many times we’ve lost count with the most recent being in December 2024.
While extensive damage was evident, nothing was reportedly stolen according to the KTVU story.
Eli’s Mile High Facing Lawsuit
If things hadn’t gotten bad enough for Eli’s, they are now being sued by a neighboring business.
Last month, we detailed how the venue was struggling after having their patio area red-tagged by the City of Oakland citing numerous violations. This amenity accounted for 60% of the venue’s revenue and they are seeking $150,000 in GoFundMe donations to help construction efforts necessary to reopen it.
Now, the venue is facing a $166,000 lawsuit by a neighboring business who claim their structure caused flooding and damage to their property.
Litigant Greg Barron, who has owned the property since the 1980s, claims that the flooding eroded his building’s century-old foundation and rotting its roof and back wall. The space is leased to a variety of tenants for light industrial uses such as storage for contractors and a motorcycle shop.
“The fact is, they’re asking people for money to dig them out of a hole that they put themselves in,” he said in this SF Gate story explaining he’s had good relations with previous Eli’s owners.
$12.8M Loan Approved to Advance 4300 San Pablo Ave Project
Emeryville City Council approved a $12.8 Million loan to advance the 4300 San Pablo Avenue affordable housing project at their April 1st meeting. The site was previously used by the city’s Recreation Department but has been used the past few years as a housing shelter.
The 68-unit project is among three affordable projects that are receiving funding from 2018’s Measure C $50M Affordable Housing bond. The first, The Nellie Hannon Gateway supportive housing project being developed by RCD, is expected to be completed later this year.
EAH housing, who were awarded the project at the end of 2022, have hit a series of roadblocks including rising construction costs and the inability to access key funding for the project including tax credits and project based vouchers.
The affordable project is unique as it allows an “Intergenerational” mix of residents (an example being a grandparent who is helping raise a grandchild) which was previously illegal up until 2021 when the state legislature amended the law. The units would be accessible to those earning between 30-60% AMI, or about $32,700 to $65,400 annually, with rents set between $731 to $1,553 a month.
At the meeting [1:53:08], Economic Development and Housing Manager Valerie Bernardo detailed the challenges and prescribed remedies for Council to mull over. After the staff presentation and clarifications by council, the motion was unanimously approved.
Berkeley Gets $4M to help prevent I-80 from Potential Collapse
The City of Berkeley has secured a $4.1 million state grant to address the deteriorating tide tubes beneath I-80 that connect Aquatic Park to the Bay. These 100-year-old culverts, prone to cracking and clogging, have been identified as major contributors to the lagoon’s pollution and pose a risk to the structural integrity of the freeway above.
The failing tide tubes have led to high-levels of enterococcus bacteria in the lagoon, posing health risks and causing marine die-offs, particularly among rays and leopard sharks. City engineers warn that tube failure could compromise the freeway’s stability.
The planned renovations, expected to take several years, will involve either replacing eight of the existing clay tubes or inserting new culverts into the old ones, depending on further engineering assessments.
The city has supplemented these efforts by committing $800,000 from its general fund.
Lee Family files Civil Lawsuit against Momeni Family
The family of the late Bob Lee has filed a civil lawsuit against Nima Momeni and members of his family. Momeni is of course the former Emeryville resident who was convicted of Lee’s murder in December 2024.
The suit, filed in San Francisco Superior Court on March 28, 2025, alleges that Momeni’s family members including his sister, Khazar Momeni; his mother, Mahnaz Tayarani; and his brother-in-law, Dr. Dino Elyassnia conspired to help him evade justice by hiding or destroying evidence, including attempting to sell the white BMW used during the crime and replacing their phones to conceal digital evidence.
The lawsuit also names the owners and security firms of a San Francisco apartment complex for releasing surveillance footage of a mortally wounded Lee, which was viewed by his children, causing them significant emotional distress.
The Lee family is seeking unspecified damages, including compensation for the income Lee would have earned had he lived, and is demanding a jury trial. Krista Lee, Bob Lee’s ex-wife and mother of his two children, emphasized that the lawsuit is not about financial gain but about holding those involved accountable for their actions.
Momeni’s sentencing in the criminal case where he was found guilty of second degree murder is scheduled for May 16, 2025.
