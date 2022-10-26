Emeryville Robbery & Kidnapping Suspect Killed by Hayward Police Following Pursuit

A suspect in a domestic dispute is dead following a chase by Hayward police Monday morning according to HPD spokesperson Offc. Cassondra Fovel.

The suspect was involved in a robbery and attempted kidnapping early Monday morning near the Emeryville Home Depot. The suspect then fled toward Hayward via I-580 in a silver Mercedes sedan.

Events continued to unfold around 10 a.m. on Gary Drive near Strobridge Elementary School in Hayward. According to Fovel, the suspect arrived at the home of his former domestic partner and attempted to confront her. Neighbors intervened and the suspect discharged several rounds of his gun while fleeing the scene.

Responding officers identified the suspect and a vehicle pursuit began. The suspect exited the freeway at Eden Canyon Road and lost control when officers rammed his vehicle forcing him into an embankment.

One officer was injured after getting pinned between a patrol vehicle and the suspect’s vehicle, Fovel said. The officer is expected to recover.

The armed suspect then fled on foot and attempting to carjack another vehicle with officers in pursuit. Officers opened fire with at least one bullet hitting the suspect.

He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead according to Fovel. The deceased’s name has not yet been released by authorities.

