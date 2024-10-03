Emeryville Retail Updates: Planet Fitness Delayed; New Escape Room; MINISO Grand Opening

Since our last July post, we’ve compiled a roundup of updates on Emeryville’s retail scene. These include a second escape room, an update on the forthcoming Planet Fitness, the Grand Opening of a MINISO store, a seasonal pop-up coming to Bay Street, and more.

COMING SOON: Red Door Escape Room

Emeryville will soon be getting a second escape room joining Trivium Games on San Pablo Avenue.

It was announced in early August that A Red Door Escape Room will be opening at the former Arts Africains space at 5695 Bay Street next to Mumu Hotpot.

Red Door has locations across eight states, including California. Bay Street’s owner, CenterCal Properties’ Concord Shopping Center “The Veranda” also has a Red Door Escape Room.

Escape Rooms have exploded in popularity in recent years and have become popular for corporate team building events, birthday parties and family outings. Escape Rooms create an immersive environment where groups are challenged to solve cryptic puzzles with hidden clues to escape from a series of rooms within the 60 minute time limit.

Expected to open by the end of the year, the addition of an Escape Room should help bolster Bay Street’s entertainment options joining the AMC 16 theater, Tipsy Putt and Sandbox VR.

OPEN: Spirit Halloween Pop Up

It’s not a matter of if, but where a Spirit Halloween will set up shop at Bay Street over Halloween season. This year, it’s at the former Express Clothing space at 5680 Bay Street.

Express shuttered in April as part of an announced closure of 100 stores after they filed for bankruptcy. Their sale to WHP Global was approved in June.

Spirit’s unique business model involves setting up shop for about six weeks between mid-September and Halloween. By November 1, they are gone without a trace.

Spirit’s reliance on shuttered businesses has earned it a reputation as being a “bottom-feeder business” and, ICYMI, SNL perfectly captured this in a skit in their 50th season premiere. 🤣

OPEN: MINISO Chinese Retailer

First announced back in April, the Bay Street MINISO held their grand opening on September 10.

MINISO is a Chinese-owned variety store that sells products “inspired” by Japanese design.

Frequently accused of being a copycat of Muji or Uniqlo stores, they specialize in household and consumer goods including cosmetics, stationery, toys, fashion accessories, kitchenware, and food & beverage items. They also sell the popular Sanrio Hello Kitty products.

They are located next to the LoveSac at 5653 Bay Street.

UPDATE: Planet Fitness Gym As previously reported, the former CVS on San Pablo Ave is slated to become a Planet Fitness. This change in use required city approval as their operating permit requested expanded hours. This updated permitting was provided in late 2023. They were initially expected to open by the end of 2024 but nearby workers we’ve spoken with have not noticed any construction putting this opening target in doubt. “Unfortunately, they are experiencing delays in getting permits from Alameda County Health [Department],” provided City of Emeryville Planning Division staff noting unspecified “environmental issues” at the site. We’ve reached out to PF’s corporate contact as well as the ACH PIO for updates and will update this post if we receive any new information.

UNDER CONSTRUCTION: Footlocker

It appears that Footlocker has decided to stay put at Bay Street and construction is underway on a “permanent” space at 5652 Bay Street (previously an Athleta).

They originally opened in 2020 in what was called a “seasonal popup.”

The location remains open during construction which is expected to be complete in time for the busy holiday season.

