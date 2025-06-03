Emeryville Retail & Services Report: The NOW Grand Opening; Planet Fitness Delayed; B&W Temporarily Closed & More!

Some retail and service updates in and around Emeryville since our last report back in November, 2024.

This cadence in reporting might be reflective of the modest activity in business openings and closures thus far in 2025.

Oakland-Emeryville Target Self-Checkout Eliminated

Self-checkout at the Oakland-Emeryville Target is officially a thing of the past as the kiosks have been converted to traditional registers.

While initially unclear if the closures were permanent, the kiosks have been completely removed and replaced with “traditional” registers.

Target has not directly acknowledged that high levels of theft were responsible for the shift, but they were a major donor to the campaign supporting Proposition 36. The approved measure rolled back some of the reforms from Prop 47 that reduced penalty thresholds that many blame for higher levels of serial and organized retail theft.

Target has been testing an “Express” self-checkout model in some locations that would limit self checkout to 10 items.

Photo: The NOW Massage

GRAND OPENING: The NOW Massage

The NOW Massage Emeryville officially opened its newest location at Bay Street today, expanding its presence in the Bay Area which already includes Burlingame and Livermore locations.

The company, founded in West Hollywood in 2015, offers professional massage services in a streamlined, walk-in-friendly format designed for accessibility and consistency. The Bay Street location marks the brand’s latest move in a steady national expansion that includes +75 locations with more on the way.

Lobby of The NOW Massage Emeryville location.

Franchise Co-owner Mica Mayo, who comes from the corporate world of tech, was enthusiastic about the demand for self-care in Emeryville whose current offers are limited. “After months of preparation, we can’t wait to welcome Emeryville into our zen oasis. The NOW isn’t just about massage—it’s about creating a community sanctuary where kindness truly is magic.”

The NOW Massage Emeryville is located 5689 Bay Street (between Bath & Body Works and the AT&T store).

To celebrate the grand opening, all massage bookings at the Emeryville location will receive a complimentary “enhancement” good through Tuesday, June 10.

DELAYED: Planet Fitness Delayed by Environmental Remediation

We’re approaching two years since the Planning Commission approved an amendment to the use permit of the former CVS space to allow it to be utilized as a Planet Fitness gym.

The location intended to open this summer but based on a lack of construction activity, this seems unlikely.

Reasons for the delay are environmental remediation caused by former manufacturing use on the land. The site, redeveloped into the Promenade Center in 1999, was a former Fire Station and a Pepsi Cola Bottling plant. Other uses include commercial fueling station and paint manufacturing.

The Alameda County Department of Environmental Health is providing oversight of the cleanup. The online report indicates the case was eligible for closure as of May 23.

TEMPORARILY CLOSED: Black & White Liquor

Black & White Liquor is Temporarily Closed after suffering damage from a vehicle collision back in November, 2024. The over 100 year old building (112 to be precise) suffered significant damage to the corner joint.

Their shelves have been stripped bare and a Closed sign has posted to their window. No timetable has been given for reopening and the city notes there is “no recent permitting activity.”

Photo: Mark Hawk

CLOSED: FedEx Ship Center

The FedEx Shipping center at 1600 63rd Street in Emeryville shuttered on June 1st after making the announcement back in April. 79 employees lost their jobs as a result of the closure.

Reasons provided were to streamline their network as the company continues to merge its separate Express and Ground delivery operations as part of their “Network 2.0” initiative.

FedEx also shuttered their Oakland facility at 8455 Pardee Drive where 95 people lose their jobs.

A flier posted on the facility refers customers to the FedEx office location on Christie Ave for drop-offs.

MOVED: Agile Occupational Medicine

Agile Occupational Medicine, previously Emeryville Occupational Medical Center or “EOMC,” moved from their Marketplace offices on Shellmound back in January.

Founded in Emeryville in 2002 and acquired by Agile in 2022, their last day in Emeryville was January 16.

“In our continuing effort to partner with the community, we are excited to announce that Agile Occupational Medicine Emeryville is moving to Oakland,” they posted on a flier taped to their door.

Their new location is 80 Grand Ave Suite 500 in Oakland.

Did we miss anything? Got a tip? Reach out through our Contact Form.

