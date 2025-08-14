July & August 2025 Emeryville Retail & Services Report

Some retail and service business updates in and around Emeryville since our last report back in June.

In this span, we’ve seen two new business announcements, the relocation of another and one closure.

COMING SOON: Face Foundrié

Face Foundrié has announced the opening of a location at 5655 Bay Street (former White House Black Market).

Face Foundrié is a beauty brand founded in Minnesota in 2019 and currently operate over 50 franchises across the U.S.

Their menu features a variety of facial services and enhancements including enzyme masks, chemical peels, dermaplaning, brow and lash treatments, and specialized acne treatments.

The location is targeting September for their grand opening. Stay up to date by subscribing to their newsletter at facefoundrie.com/location/emeryville or following them on Instagram at @facefoundrieemeryville.

Photo: @bananayogaco via Instagram

NOW OPEN: Banana Yoga

Temecal’s Banana Yoga has moved to a new location in Oakland’s Golden Gate neighborhood at 5827 San Pablo Avenue. “Banana” is reference to “Bananasana” a common Yoga pose.

Banana Yoga offers classes like their Full Moon Femme Circle, live-music-infused vinyasa flows and Tension-Trauma Release Exercises (TRE).

Banana caters to all but is specifically centered around the LGBTQ2IA+ community and its allies. “Your vibe attracts your tribe,” studio owner Marlo Miller told a reporter during a recent CBS News segment about their opening during June’s Pride month.

“This is a space to reclaim joy, strength, and self-love in a world that too often tries to diminish our light,” Miller provided in a press release.

Browse their scheduled and sign up through their website at bananayoga.co.

COMING SOON: Burlington The former Ashley Homestore at the East Bay Bridge Shopping Center next to Nordstrom Rack will become a Burlington according to city documents. Ashley closed their doors toward the end of last year. Formerly known as “Burlington Coat Factory,” they were founded in 1972 in Burlington, New Jersey, as a wholesaler of coats and outerwear. Over the decades, the evolved into more of a discount retailer expanding their merchandise to include brand-name clothing, shoes, handbags, home decor, beauty products, and accessories (They dropped “Coat Factory” from their name in 2014). They now operate more than 1,000 stores across 46 states and Puerto Rico. No timetable for their opening has been provided.

Photo: Jordan Potier

CLOSING: Claire’s

Teen Jewelry and fashion shop Claire’s recently posted signs announcing the closure of their Bay Street location. They opened in 2022 at the former Body Shop location.

A precise date of their closure is unknown but signs for liquidation of their inventory are advertising 10-30% off with steeper discounts expected.

