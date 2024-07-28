Emeryville Retail & Services Updates: Carters, Nike Store Close; Badminton Returns; Aldo Temp. Closure

A handful of updates covering Emeryville’s retail scene since our last update in May.

During this period, the city experienced two closures, a reopening, a temporary closing, and the return of a seasonal mainstay.

Photo: Jordan Potier

CLOSED: Carter’s Children Clothiers

The Carter’s at the Powell Street Plaza recently closed down. They initially opened the location back in 2018.

Carter’s is a children’s clothing store offering clothing for children ages 4 through 14.

The closest nearby location is in Pleasant Hill.

Photo: Jordan Potier

CLOSED: Bay Street Nike Store

The Bay Street Nike Store abruptly shuttered back on May 31. They opened at the former Banana Republic Women’s space last year.

Many blamed persistent theft for the closure of the store (they were they victim of a “ram-raiding” incident last December).

Damage from a vehicle “Ram Raiding” burglary at the Bay Street Emeryville Nike Store that occurred on Monday morning at approx. 2:26 a.m.



There are no known suspects according to @EmeryvillePD.



Photo: Jordan Potier. pic.twitter.com/EGjKiDUOxp — The E’ville Eye News (@TheEvilleEye) December 21, 2023

Others noted that inventory at the location was inferior to their online offerings.

Nike previously opened a store at Bay Street specifically targeted at runners. This was also short lived.

OPEN: Eastbay Badminton Reopens as Pinnacle Badminton

Badminton will continue in Emeryville after it was announced that the former Eastbay Badminton Club will reopen as Pinnacle Badminton. Eastbay Badminton abruptly closed after 17 years back in April citing impacts from the pandemic.

Pinnacle officially opened their doors on July 16 after a brief, two day preview.

They are offering monthly memberships for $150 and annual memberships for $1199.

They are located at 4230 Hubbard St near Huchiun Park. More information is available at PinnacleBadminton.com.

OPENING: Spirit Halloween Store

The count down to “spooky season” is already upon us and it’s not a matter of if, but where a Spirit Halloween store will temporarily open in in Emeryville.

This question has been answered as signage is up at the former Express space at 5680 Bay St. Temporary positions are available at work4spirit.com.

Temporarily Closed: Aldo Shoes

The Aldo shoes recently closed but we’re told this is just temporary for renovations. The scaffolding surrounding the facade is related to renovations on the above condominiums.

No timetable for their reopening has been provided although we’ve reached out to Bay Street and will update this post if we hear back.

