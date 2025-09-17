Emeryville Residents Expressing Growing Frustration with ‘Never-Ending’ Road Construction

A water-main break on Hollis Street early Saturday morning flooded the street and closed a block of 45th street to traffic.

EBMUD crews responded to the area and were able to shut down and isolate the break before noon. Repairs were completed later that evening.

The break occurred on a 10″ cast iron main requiring a new 12′ section be spliced in according to spokesperson Andrea Pook. “The cause will be investigated after but likely corrosion,” Pook provided noting the split was longwise along the pipe.

It wouldn’t be a shock to anyone if the vibrations from jackhammering and construction over the past several months contributed to weakening the aged and brittle pipes.

The only saving grace is that it happened on a weekend and not during commuter hours.

It was the second water main break in Emeryville in less than two months (the other on Shellmound back on July 31). The city has also had emergency closures on 43rd and Essex (sewer) and Shellmound (gas main replacement) over this span.

Emeryville residents are pretty resilient when it comes to construction and the disruptions that come with it … but there are limits. Residents have increasingly been expressing their frustration with the seemingly endless construction and lack of updates and timelines by the city through their official channels.

Horton Street was under construction off and on for nearly four years during the development of The Emery Apartments and Emery Yards Life Sciences campus (since sold to Sutter Health). It was a surprise to many that these efforts included a traffic diverter at 53rd pushing cross-town drivers to Hollis. Now Hollis is under construction further limiting north-south access for vehicles traversing the city.

Construction of the Hollis “Sustainable Streetscapes” project began in March, 2025 with an open-ended timeline. When complete, this nearly $10M project will include bulb-outs (AKA “curb extensions”), repaved streets, upgraded signal systems, landscaping, and updated striping.

Six months later, residents are getting fed up and wondering when the project will finally be completed so they can go about their day without the disruptions these projects bring. “The never-ending construction on Hollis and Horton is beyond frustrating,” noted resident Michelle T. on Instagram. “Every day, I try to find a different route just to avoid it—only to run into more construction on the detour.”

“That street has been under construction for a decade and will probably still be in another ten years,” quipped another resident.

This ambiguity seems to be generating resentment with some wondering if the current level of foot traffic on the street justified the priority, disruption and cost the city has dedicated to it.

“The sidewalks were pretty wide on both sides and completely sufficient for foot traffic,” questioned one resident. “It’s more like someone got rewarded a huge project and had to justify the budget. Meanwhile, we have been living in a constant construction zone for the last 10 years!”

The ongoing construction has been disruptive to patrons of local businesses like Rudy’s Can’t Fail and Honor Kitchen.

Several residents have inquired with our platform why the intersection lights have been in “flashing red” mode for so long. These flashing reds are actually by design according to Public Works. “The traffic control that the City approved for the contractor on Hollis required the signals to go into ‘red flash’ as new lane configurations are built out and elevations of the streets are changed where we can’t support the full original width lanes until the final paving is completed.”

Not only is the dust, noise and parking restrictions causing frustrations, the detours can be confusing and lead to danger and even confrontations.

“A construction worker suddenly jumped in front of my car because I was unaware of the correct route due to unclear signage,” noted one commenter on a Reddit thread about the subject. “He then proceeded to argue by yelling at me in front of my child, which was both unprofessional and distressing.”

The slip lane on the southwest corner of Hollis and Powell was recently removed as part of the improvements.

In the short term, the disruptions are making the use of transit more challenging. “It’s a disaster,” added Nick M. via Facebook. “I understand why trying to make pedestrian and cyclist safety better, and public transit more accessible is beneficial, but at the moment the Emery-Go-Round buses can’t actually make turns if there’s traffic in the opposing lane due to all the construction intrusion into the junctions.”

Despite the criticism, some bike/ped activists have embraced the change and see it as a necessary, short-term inconvenience. “I’m grateful for the improvements, and Hollis already feels much safer as a pedestrian,” noted one commenter. “These things take time.”

“I’ve almost been hit here with my kids multiple times,” noted another commenter referencing the removal of the slip lane on Hollis & Powell that were part of the improvements. “Kudos to the city for prioritizing pedestrian safety.”

This bioswale on Park Ave & Hollis will help manage stormwater runoff and absorb pollutants (Photo: Ben Yee).

The city has already alerted residents of additional upcoming disruptions including sewer work on Park Avenue beginning September 16.

Completion of the Hollis project is anticipated in later October. Updates on the project are posted on Emeryville.org. The city says it intends to post more regular updates with the recent redesign of their website.

The completion of Hollis will unfortunately only provide a brief reprieve for residents. There are future plans in the works to reconfigure 40th Street and San Pablo Avenue that would keep Emeryville a construction zone in perpetuity.

