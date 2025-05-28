Support
Image: Google Maps
·

Emeryville Resident Identified As Pedestrian Killed on I-80

May 28, 2025
by
1 min read

An Emeryville resident has been identified as the victim of a collision that occurred Monday evening shortly before 10:50 p.m.

The tragedy, first reported by The East Bay Times, occurred following a solo vehicle crash near the Powell Street off-ramp.

According to the Oakland CHP Division, a BMW sedan collided with a concrete wall on the westbound shoulder of I-80.

After exiting the vehicle, the occupant began walking on the freeway and was struck by “multiple passing vehicles.” A transcription of the incident provided by the website CHP Fatal noted a “white male adult in a blue track suit sitting in slow lane.”

A Sig alert was issued at 11:04 p.m. requesting that Caltrans close westbound lanes to traffic.

The Oakland CHP Division confirmed that the man was pronounced dead at the scene. All drivers involved remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigation according to the CHP.

The westbound connector lanes from I-80 to EB I-580 and SB I-880 were closed until 1:44 a.m. while officers conducted their investigation.

The victim was later identified by the Alameda County Coroner’s Bureau as 44-year-old Erich Raley-Vincent who, according to The EBT, has an Emeryville home address.

The CHP is asking anyone with additional information about the incident to contact their Oakland office at 510-457-2875 and ask for Officer Velasco.

