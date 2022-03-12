Emeryville Resident Dies in Motorcycle Collision

An Emeryville motorcyclist died following a collision involving two other vehicles in East Oakland Wednesday night.

According to Oakland Police, the collision happened just before 8:20 p.m. at Fourth Avenue and Foothill Boulevard. Two motorcycles and a passenger truck collided, killing 40-year-old Joseph Hickman.

The other motorcyclist and the driver of the truck escaped injury, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The collision is under investigation. Police do not know yet whether alcohol or drugs played a role in the fatal collision.

Anyone with information about it is asked to call the Police Department’s traffic investigation unit at (510) 777-8570.

Feature Image: Google Maps

Like this: Like Loading...

Related Stories: