Emeryville Resident Arrested on Child Pornography Charges

A man identified as an Emeryville resident was arrested for possession of child pornography, and other related charges according to an EPD Press Release.

Last Wednesday, June 26 at approximately 11:27 a.m., Emeryville Police Detectives detained and arrested 27-year-old Jaylen Jones for an outstanding warrant. This warrant was issued for possession of child pornography, and other related child charges regarding child pornography.

The arrest was conducted when the subject was seen leaving his residence in a ride-sharing service near the FedEx Office on Christie Avenue. An enforcement stop was conducted on the vehicle and the subject was detained.

Upon confirmation of the warrant and the identity of the subject, the suspect was placed under arrest and transported to Santa Rita Jail for booking.

Jones was charged with possession or control of images depicting person under 18 years of age personally engaging in or simulating sexual conduct.

According to LocalCrimeNews.com, Jones has several prior arrests including battery on a spouse/former spouse, tampering with his ankle monitoring device, driving under the influence and failure to appear.

Please leave this field empty Never Miss a Story! Subscribe to Emeryville’s only dedicated news source. Submit your email address to receive new posts in your inbox. *

Related Stories: