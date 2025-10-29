Emeryville Reaffirms Sanctuary Status, Shares Resources Amid Federal Shutdown and Looming SNAP Suspension

The City of Emeryville issued a public statement yesterday reaffirming its support for residents affected by ongoing federal immigration operations, the federal government shutdown, and the anticipated suspension of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

City officials said they aim to provide access to accurate information and connect residents with local resources during what they described as “a time of uncertainty.”

The city also reiterated its status as a “sanctuary city” emphasizing that the Emeryville Police Department does not and will not cooperate with federal immigration enforcement.

“Emeryville residents, regardless of immigration status, have rights,” the statement said, directing the public to the city’s “Know Your Rights” webpage for legal and community support resources. The city also reminded residents that while peaceful demonstrations are protected under the First Amendment, they cautioned against “acts of violence and interference against federal officers.”

Equally concerning is the ongoing federal government shutdown that is beginning to impact local communities. Unless a deal is reached by Congressional leaders, SNAP benefits (“CalFresh” in California) will be paused this Saturday, November 1.

The city is urging those in need of food assistance to seek help from local programs. The Alameda County Community Food Bank is offering free groceries and CalFresh application help, while the Emeryville Citizens Assistance Program (ECAP) is distributing food Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at its temporary location at 2628 San Pablo Avenue. The Mercy Brown Bag Program will continue providing groceries to older adults every first and third Thursday at the Emeryville Senior Center.

City officials also encouraged residents who are able to donate to food banks and neighborhood organizations that assist vulnerable community members. “Thousands of federal workers and local residents are affected by the shutdown and the SNAP disruption,” the city noted. “We encourage everyone who can to support their neighbors.”

Emeryville Mayor David Mourra was among six east Bay Mayors who assembled with Congressional Representative Lateefah Simon last Friday to reaffirm their commitment to helping residents during this challenging time.

“It bears worth stating the impacts of this shutdown, which we’re only just starting to feel but many are interconnected, and they’re going to start to be felt acutely throughout their communities starting with food insecurity related to the loss of SNAP and WIC benefits as people are unable to buy food,” Mourra explained during his turn at the podium.

Mourra explained as more residents have to decide between buying food for their families and paying rent, more people may ultimately be pushed onto the streets. “They might not be able to make rent because they have to start making painful choices between those and then the impacts on healthcare which are already are such a source of cost and bankruptcy among people driving them into the streets. This is what we’re trying to prevent.”

This gathering of leaders also included Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee, Alameda Mayor Marilyn Ezzy Ashcraft, Piedmont Vice Mayor Conna McCarthy, Albany Mayor Robin López and San Leandro Mayor Juan González.

Some local businesses have stepped forward to offer free meals to SNAP recipients should these benefits expire. The Alameda County Board of Supervisors voted last week to commit an additional $10 million toward fighting food insecurity.

Councilmember Kalimah Priforce shared a social media video of himself with members of the St. Columba church at the Emeryville Home Depot. Priforce declared he was “on watch” where he claimed to have heard of an ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) sighting (we’ve been unable to substantiate this through any local ICE Tracker maps).

Home Depot lots have traditionally been informal gathering places for day-laborers seeking short-term manual work, many who are undocumented. These lots have been a recent target of immigration enforcement.

Many of these laborers are from Mexico and Central & South America but the Emeryville/Oakland location has seen an influx of West African asylum seekers from countries like Senegal and Gambia whose native language is French.

Residents who believe they are witnessing ICE activity are encouraged to report this to the Alameda County Rapid Response Hotline at (510) 241-4011.

The City of Emeryville said it will continue to update residents as new information and resources become available.

Read the full statement that includes additional links to resources on Emeryville.org.

