Emeryville Police Seeking Help Identifying Arson Suspect

The Emeryville Police Department are asking for help from the public identifying an arson suspect from an incident last Saturday, June 28th.

Three vehicles were intentionally set ablaze around 7:14 a.m. on Peralta Street, which is the narrow alley between Pak ‘N Save and the Nirvana corner store.

Surveillance footage shows a man in a red hat and red jacket walking south on San Pablo Avenue, turning into the alley. He rummages through a curbside recycling bin before disappearing from view behind a gray Jeep.

He emerges twice, ducking behind two additional vehicles, where he is presumed to be igniting the unidentified materials used to ignite the vehicles.

Three vehicles were soon engulfed in flames before police and fire services responded, extinguishing the blaze and preventing damage to the adjacent structure. No injuries were reported.

The three vehicles suffered significant damage and were deemed inoperable and towed from the scene. A fourth vehicle was apparently targeted but was not successfully ignited.

A photo from the aftermath of the fire showed extensive damage to the vehicles.

Shortly after these fires, the same suspect is believed to have attempted to set fire to Lanesplitter Pizza, a couple of blocks south at 3645 San Pablo Avenue. This fire was unsuccessful, and no injuries were reported in this incident either.

After reviewing the available surveillance footage, investigators were able to confirm the fires were intentionally set and determine a suspect. He is described as a Hispanic male with a mustache, approximately 35 to 50 years old.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Emeryville Police Department Investigations Unit at (510) 596-3700. Authorities advise not to approach the suspect if spotted; instead, call 911.

A surveillance video screen capture of the arson suspect courtesy of Emeryville PD.

