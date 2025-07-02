Support
Newsletter
0
·

Emeryville Police Seeking Help Identifying Arson Suspect

July 2, 2025
by
1
1 min read

The Emeryville Police Department are asking for help from the public identifying an arson suspect from an incident last Saturday, June 28th.

Three vehicles were intentionally set ablaze around 7:14 a.m. on Peralta Street, which is the narrow alley between Pak ‘N Save and the Nirvana corner store.

Surveillance footage shows a man in a red hat and red jacket walking south on San Pablo Avenue, turning into the alley. He rummages through a curbside recycling bin before disappearing from view behind a gray Jeep.

He emerges twice, ducking behind two additional vehicles, where he is presumed to be igniting the unidentified materials used to ignite the vehicles.

Three vehicles were soon engulfed in flames before police and fire services responded, extinguishing the blaze and preventing damage to the adjacent structure. No injuries were reported.

The three vehicles suffered significant damage and were deemed inoperable and towed from the scene. A fourth vehicle was apparently targeted but was not successfully ignited.

A photo from the aftermath of the fire showed extensive damage to the vehicles.

Shortly after these fires, the same suspect is believed to have attempted to set fire to Lanesplitter Pizza, a couple of blocks south at 3645 San Pablo Avenue. This fire was unsuccessful, and no injuries were reported in this incident either.

After reviewing the available surveillance footage, investigators were able to confirm the fires were intentionally set and determine a suspect. He is described as a Hispanic male with a mustache, approximately 35 to 50 years old.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Emeryville Police Department Investigations Unit at (510) 596-3700. Authorities advise not to approach the suspect if spotted; instead, call 911.

A surveillance video screen capture of the arson suspect courtesy of Emeryville PD.

Never Miss a Story!

Subscribe to Emeryville’s only dedicated news source.

Rob Arias

is a third generation Californian and East Bay native who lived in Emeryville from 2003 to 2021. Rob founded The E'ville Eye in 2011 after being robbed at gunpoint and lamenting the lack of local news coverage. Rob's "day job" is as a creative professional.

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Help support Local News for the Emeryville Community!

Receive a free item from our E'ville Threads Shop with your support (min. $5/mo. or $50/yr. one year commitment).

Prefer to subscribe via Apple Pay or Google Pay?

Subscribe by Email for Free

Never Miss a Story!

Subscribe to Emeryville’s only dedicated news source.

Tips, Ideas or Guest Posts?

Previous Story

June 2025 Food & Drink Updates: Vegan Mexican to PME; Townhouse ‘Centennial’; ‘Comeback’ Ending?

Latest News

Support Local News for the Emeryville Community and get free Merch!

Become a recurring E’ville Eye supporter for as little as $5 per month and get a FREE custom tee or cap (minimum one year commitment).

Support Hyperlocal News →

You have Successfully Subscribed!

Don't Miss

June 2025 Food & Drink Updates: Vegan Mexican to PME; Townhouse ‘Centennial’; ‘Comeback’ Ending?