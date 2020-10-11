Emeryville Police Reports Friday Evening Shooting Near Little Caesars

The Emeryville Police Department is reporting a shooting near Little Caesars Pizza pizza on 40th street Friday evening.

Officers arrived on scene at about 9:30 a.m. and located evidence corroborating the shooting.

The victim, a 29-year-old Oakland resident, self-transported to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition.

The E’ville Eye have reached out to the EPD for further details and will update this story if warranted.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the EPD Criminal Investigations Section at (510) 596-3700.

