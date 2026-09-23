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    Emeryville Police Help Resolve Suicidal Crisis Near Watergate

    September 22, 2026
    by
    1 min read

    Emeryville police officers and assisting agencies peacefully resolved a nearly two-hour crisis involving a man who was reported to be suicidal and possibly armed with a firearm Tuesday morning.

    Emeryville police officers, supported by California Highway Patrol, responded at approximately 7:45 a.m. to the 2000 block of Powell Street, near Access Road and just a block east of EPD headquarters.

    The man, who was dressed in a red jacket, was located by officers, who began communicating with him. The police response closed off a portion of Powell Street and restricted vehicular access to the area.

    Residents of Watergate and visitors of the Marina area were caught behind the police blockade and unable to proceed. Drivers were eventually detoured through the Watergate complex as officers continued working to resolve the situation.

    At approximately 9:40 a.m., with assistance from the Alameda County Mobile Crisis Team, California Highway Patrol and University of California, Berkeley Police Department, officers were able to peacefully resolve the situation.

    The man was transported to a local hospital for a 72-hour emergency psychiatric evaluation and detention.

    Police said that no firearm has been recovered as of Tuesday afternoon. Detectives will continue investigating the circumstances surrounding the reported firearm.

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    Rob Arias

    Rob Arias

    is a third generation Californian and East Bay native who lived in Emeryville from 2003 to 2021. Rob founded The E'ville Eye in 2011 after being robbed at gunpoint and lamenting the lack of local news coverage. Rob's "day job" is as a creative professional.

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