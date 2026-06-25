Emeryville Planning Commission to Hold First Study Session on Sutter Health Medical Center Project

The Emeryville Planning Commission will hold its first Study Session on the proposed Sutter Health Emeryville Medical Center tonight at 6:30 p.m., kicking off what is expected to be one of the city’s most consequential land use discussions in decades.

Commissioners will ultimately be tasked with weighing adherence to the General Plan while considering concerns over traffic, neighborhood compatibility, and bicycle and pedestrian safety.

Sutter Health acquired the former BioMed Realty campus for approximately $450 million. Current plans envision a 1.3 million-square-foot medical campus anchored by a new 785,000-square-foot hospital featuring a 17-story tower, 325 beds, and a rooftop helipad.

The proposal carries echoes of a similar healthcare development battle from Emeryville’s past. In the 1990s, Kaiser Permanente pursued plans for a major hospital campus along San Pablo Avenue. Following community opposition, the proposal was ultimately withdrawn, and the site was later redeveloped as Pixar’s headquarters.

Elevation of the project showing the 17-Story hospital with helipad.

Traffic Concerns Take Center Stage with City Committees

Since hosting its first community meeting on , Sutter has begun presenting the proposal to city commissions and advisory bodies. Much of the discussion has focused on traffic circulation around the Horton Street Bike Boulevard and the 53rd Street corridor.

Horton Street serves as Emeryville’s primary north-south bicycle route, while 53rd Street already accommodates significant traffic associated with the Emeryville Child Development Center (ECDC) and Emeryville Center of Community Life (ECCL).

Parking for the facility would primarily rely on the existing 1,991-space garage on Horton Street. To reduce vehicle trips, Sutter proposes an 11-shuttle fleet connecting employees and visitors to regional transit hubs.

Concerns intensified during a June 1 Bicycle Pedestrian Advisory Committee (BPAC) meeting, where transportation consultants presented preliminary circulation concepts designed to accommodate a facility expected to employ nearly 3,000 workers.

To reduce pressure on Hollis and Powell streets, project representatives floated two controversial concepts: converting Chiron Way into a southbound one-way street and removing the existing vehicle diverter at 53rd and Horton.

A presentation doc submitted by Sutter showing various elevations and circulations for the project.

Residents and committee members quickly pushed back describing the challenge as fitting ‘a large foot into a very small shoe.’ Others warned that removing the diverter could fundamentally alter the character of the Horton Bike Boulevard while increasing vehicle volumes near schools and residential neighborhoods.

BPAC members similarly questioned whether the project’s transportation concepts adequately protected cyclists and pedestrians. The committee ultimately called for a broader traffic analysis and additional alternatives before publication of the project’s Draft Environmental Impact Report (EIR), currently anticipated later this year.

The future of the Horton Street diverter may become the project’s defining political battle. The traffic-calming feature was installed specifically to protect the integrity of the bicycle boulevard from cut-through traffic and has become a symbol of Emeryville’s long-standing commitment to active transportation.

A battle will likely be waged over the removal of this traffic diverter at 53rd that was installed during the pandemic when the property was expected to be a Life Science campus.

Will Residents Organize?

It remains to be seen whether a formal neighborhood coalition will emerge to advocate for community interests.

Emeryville has a history of residents organizing around major development proposals. The most recent notable example is the Park Avenue Residents’ Committee (PARC), which helped shape the Sherwin-Williams redevelopment by negotiating a . That agreement secured a range of community benefits, including a free BART shuttle, Horton Street infrastructure upgrades, a public art gallery, and the 45th Street pedestrian connection to Huchiun Park, among others.

If a similar coalition does not materialize around the Sutter proposal, labor organizations and other stakeholder groups may instead seek to influence negotiations over community benefits, workforce commitments, and public improvements.

Uncredited flyers were recently posted along 53rd St. opposing the project.

The City’s Leverage

Because the project requires both a General Plan Amendment and Planned Unit Development (PUD) Amendment, Emeryville retains significant leverage over its final form.

That leverage comes at a pivotal moment. With office vacancy rates following the life sciences downturn, city leaders are eager to find a productive long-term use for the former BioMed Realty campus. At the same time, Sutter’s nonprofit status means the project would not generate property tax revenue in the same way a private office or lab campus would.

The competing realities present a complicated tradeoff: thousands of jobs, expanded healthcare services, and long-term campus occupancy versus the loss of potentially taxable commercial space.

The dynamic could shape future negotiations over transportation improvements, community benefits, public amenities, and other community priorities. Some stakeholders may also see the project as an opportunity to advance long-standing civic goals such as a permanent .

Ultimately, Sutter must demonstrate that a regional medical center of this scale can be integrated into Emeryville’s transportation network while preserving the safety and mobility goals that have guided city planning for decades.

What’s Next

Tonight’s Study Session is a preliminary meeting intended to introduce the project and gather early feedback. No formal action or votes will be taken.

The project is next scheduled to move to a City Council Study Session on July 21, where it will be evaluated through the lens of citywide economic and fiscal impacts and broader quality-of-life considerations.

These meetings will be followed by Public Hearings, which have yet to be scheduled. Any denial could prompt a revised or scaled-back version of the proposal.

As environmental review continues, key questions surrounding traffic circulation, bicycle and pedestrian safety, tax impacts, neighborhood compatibility, and community benefits are expected to remain central.

For a city grappling with unprecedented commercial vacancies and shifting land use pressures, the proposed medical center represents both a major investment and a long-term planning test—one likely to shape Emeryville’s built environment for decades.

Review the full city staff report on Emeryville.org.

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